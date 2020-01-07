Boost your immunity with this warm winter soup

Relish and enjoy this immunity-boosting soup. (Representative Image; Source: File Photo) Relish and enjoy this immunity-boosting soup. (Representative Image; Source: File Photo)

Warm, comforting and healthy — winter can be all that. But alas! That’s not the case; thanks to the numerous winter-related ailments that continue to impact our immunity levels and mood. And if you have lately craved for something to make yourself feel better, count on this simple soup recipe straight from lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. Made using fresh ingredients which are rich in antioxidants, a warm bowl of this immunity-boosting soup is sure to drive away your winter blues. The recipe was recently shared by him on Instagram. This is what he had to say. Take a look!

“Simple immune-boosting soup for the winter and in general ..you can also add herbs like oregano, thyme and basil …this is the base ..be creative.”

This is the recipe.

Ingredients

2-3 no – Sweet potato

1 no – Onion

Few – Garlic cloves

1 inch- Ginger

Black pepper (few)

1tsp – Turmeric

Salt to taste

Some ghee

Method

*Pressure cook the sweet potatoes for about two to three whistles with ginger, garlic,onion.

*Blend them finely.

*Now give it a boil, add ghee, salt, pepper, a pinch of turmeric.

*Garnish with fresh oregano, fresh herbs as per the availability.

He also shared some variations that one can try.

*Add some coconut milk for the creamy texture.

*Can add fresh greens like spinach as per availability along with the sweet potato.

*Top it with soaked pumpkin seeds for some extra crunch.

Along with sweet potato that is a must-have during winter, the addition of cold-busting ingredients like ginger, garlic, and black pepper helps keep the immune system in good shape.

