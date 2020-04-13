Strengthen your immunity with these health booster shots

Include some immunity shots in your diet. (Source: File/Representational Image) Include some immunity shots in your diet. (Source: File/Representational Image)

It is better late than never to start building one’s immunity. Experts regularly suggest that immunity can be built with easily available ingredients. And the best place to begin with is the spice box in your kitchen cabinet. But if are unsure of how common kitchen spices can help boost your immunity, take a look at this post by Masterchef winner chef Shipra Khanna.

Khanna posted on Instagram, “Boost your immunity with these health booster shots.”

She gave out two immunity booster recipes that are sure to help you.

Ginger Shot

Ginger is said to have many antioxidants. (Source: File Photo) Ginger is said to have many antioxidants. (Source: File Photo)

Ingredients

1tsp – Ginger juice

1tbsp – Lemon juice

1/4tsp – Turmeric powder

1tsp – Honey

1/2 shot – Warm water

Method

Grate ginger and juice it using a strainer. Add lemon juice, turmeric powder and honey. Stir them together with warm water. Ready to serve.

Garlic Shot

Garlic is said to be a superfood. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Garlic is said to be a superfood. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

1 – Fresh garlic clove

1tsp – Honey

1/4tsp – Turmeric powder

1tbsp – Lemon juice

1/2cup – Warm water

Method

Finely chop garlic. Put in a bowl. Add honey. Add turmeric powder and lemon juice. Stir it with warm water.

How to consume them?

They should be had first thing in the morning, said Khanna.

Health benefits of garlic and ginger

Ginger extract or juice is said to improve digestion, relieve congestion and even remove bad breath owing to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. As per Ayurveda, it is said that the spicy ginger juice packs a great nutritional punch with the presence of Vitamin A and C which are said to treat and prevent skin issues by purifying the blood.

Garlic is a superfood that boosts your immunity immediately, remarked Khanna. “Different compounds in garlic are thought to reduce the risk for cardiovascular diseases, have anti-tumor and anti-microbial effects, and show benefit on high blood glucose concentration. However, the exact mechanism of all ingredients and their long-term effects are not fully understood,” as per a review titled Garlic: a review of potential therapeutic effects published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Garlic is said to contain many potent compounds that help reduce the risk of many diseases and conditions including high blood pressure and common cold.

So, what are you waiting for? Say cheers to good health with these healthy concoctions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd