Tall Promise, Small Flavour

Interiors of Bombay Brasserie restaurant. (Express photo) Interiors of Bombay Brasserie restaurant. (Express photo)

The eighth outlet of Bombay Brasserie also marks its debut in Delhi. The Connaught Place restaurant walks the boards true to style, with classic glasshouse decor, Edison bulbs, worn-out tables, and reasonably sequestered dining zones. Its promise of taking its patrons “on a delicious culinary journey to experience unique ingredients sourced from across India” seems a tad rosy and cliched, but we tag along.

At a time that was too early for tea for us, and too late for lunch for the restaurant, we were handed the high-tea menu. The heat didn’t warrant a start with tea, so we called for a Cochin Kulluki Sherbet. Now, the mention of the dish’s place of origin in its christening at Bombay Brasserie might have been worth appreciating but if only they didn’t, so brutally, undermine their guests. The sherbet, meant to be tangy and sweet with chillies bestowing the drink another dimension, was overpowered by the chunks of ginger left afloat in the drink. Let’s rechristen it Grotty Ginger Sherbet.

The 1960 ‘Antho’ Salad. (Express photo) The 1960 ‘Antho’ Salad. (Express photo)

They seem to have an interesting bar menu, offering drinks that play up Indian flavours, ingredients and memories of victuals savoured while travelling the country. Alas, we won’t know, for they are yet to stock up their bar. Some items on the food menu too are missing — like the Chowpatty Special Bhel.

Just as we thought we were in luck, the cold salad of noodles flavoured with chilli, garlic and tamarind with wheat crispies, called the 1960 ‘Antho’ Salad, revealed its dull and slightly gluggy self. The Fiery Thecha Prawn, too, barely lives up to its name. The prawns come with coarsely-pounded green chillies and peanuts, but strangely, neither of their unmissable tastes announce themselves.

The Kutchi Dabeli, though, seemed determined to redeem its companions at Bombay Brasseries. A large pao comes stuffed with mashed potatoes, masala peanuts and pomegranate kernels brought together by a dabeli masala, which the restaurant sources from Kutch. It was power-packed with flavour.

The sky, by this time, showed signs of showers, and a Cutting Chai was a requisite. And in a sip, it puts you right back where you started — in a black mood. The Bombay Brasserie does not pass muster, sadly, not even with its platitudinous approach to regional cuisine.

Address: H 66-68, First Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for Two: Rs 1,900 (approx)

