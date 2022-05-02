From Bolani in Afghanistan to Lokum in Turkey, here is what the world feasts on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Being celebrated on May 2-3 this year, Eid-ul-Fitr commemorates the end of the 30 days of fasting from dawn to sunset observed by Muslims around the world. Besides offering prayers, wearing new clothes, and giving money to the needy, feasting with family is one of the most essential aspects of this festival.

Just like the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr differ in various parts of the world, so does the food that devotees have on this auspicious day:

Bolani in Afghanistan

These pan-fried pastry pockets, unique to Afghanistan, are a must have on the occasion of Eid. They’re most often filled with vegetables like leeks, pumpkin, potatoes and spring onion along with minced meat.

Sheer Khurma in Pakistan and India

Both the nations share the legacy of this exquisite sweet dish prepared with broken semolina vermicelli, rose water, dried fruit, saffron, and cardamom, served right after the Eid prayers.

Beef Rendang in Indonesia

Popular among Malay people in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and other Southeast Asian countries, Rendang is a staple on Eid. It consists of slow-cooked beef in coconut milk and an assortment of aromatic spices.

Lokum in Turkey

Also known as ‘Turkish Delight”, Lokum is jellied cubes made with cornstarch, sugar, and rosewater, often flavoured with pomegranate or orange. A staple along with Baklava, Lokum is said to have originated 500 years ago during the Ottoman Empire.

Tufahije in Bosnia and neighbouring Balkan regions

Tufahije are whole poached apples stuffed with caramelised walnuts and whipped cream that are key addition to any Eid spread in a Bosnian or other Balkan household.

Assida in Morocco

Eid starts off in Morocco with a Bedouin-inspired sweet dish called Assida that is a porridge that is finished with honey, butter, or date syrup.

Mugalgal in Saudi Arabia

Along with Kabsah, Machbous, and Biryani, Mugalgal is a mainstay in an Eid spread. It is a meat and rice dish consisting chopped lamb, tomatoes, onions and green peppers fried with spices.

