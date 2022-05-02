scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

From Bolani in Afghanistan to Lokum in Turkey, here is what the world feasts on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Just like the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr differ in various parts of the world, so does the food that is enjoyed on this auspicious day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2022 2:10:36 pm
eid ul fitr 2022, eid dishesFrom Lokun in Turkey to Assida in Morocco, this is what Muslims across the world feast on Eid-ul-Fitr. (Photo: Pexels)

Being celebrated on May 2-3 this year, Eid-ul-Fitr commemorates the end of the 30 days of fasting from dawn to sunset observed by Muslims around the world. Besides offering prayers, wearing new clothes, and giving money to the needy, feasting with family is one of the most essential aspects of this festival.

ALSO READ |Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Live Updates: India continues Ramadan fast, Eid to be celebrated on May 3

Just like the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr differ in various parts of the world, so does the food that devotees have on this auspicious day:

Bolani in Afghanistan

These pan-fried pastry pockets, unique to Afghanistan, are a must have on the occasion of Eid. They’re most often filled with vegetables like leeks, pumpkin, potatoes and spring onion along with minced meat.

ALSO READ |Celebrate Eid ul-Fitr with these delicious recipes

Sheer Khurma in Pakistan and India

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Both the nations share the legacy of this exquisite sweet dish prepared with broken semolina vermicelli, rose water, dried fruit, saffron, and cardamom, served right after the Eid prayers.

Beef Rendang in Indonesia

Popular among Malay people in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and other Southeast Asian countries, Rendang is a staple on Eid. It consists of slow-cooked beef in coconut milk and an assortment of aromatic spices.

Lokum  in Turkey

Also known as ‘Turkish Delight”, Lokum is jellied cubes made with cornstarch, sugar, and rosewater, often flavoured with pomegranate or orange. A staple along with Baklava, Lokum is said to have originated 500 years ago during the Ottoman Empire.

Tufahije in Bosnia and neighbouring Balkan regions

Tufahije are whole poached apples stuffed with caramelised walnuts and whipped cream that are key addition to any Eid spread in a Bosnian or other Balkan household.

ALSO READ |Ramadan fasting: Different iftar food items consumed around the country

Assida in Morocco

Eid starts off in Morocco with a Bedouin-inspired sweet dish called Assida that is a porridge that is finished with honey, butter, or date syrup.

Mugalgal in Saudi Arabia

Along with Kabsah, Machbous, and Biryani, Mugalgal is a mainstay in an Eid spread. It is a meat and rice dish consisting chopped lamb, tomatoes, onions and green peppers fried with spices.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Advertisement

May 02: Latest News

Advertisement