This super hack will prevent milk from boiling over

Cooking is not only limited to preparing mouth-watering dishes, it must be known that a lot goes into making these items as well — right from cutting the vegetables to ensuring the ingredients used are fresh. Needless to say, these things require some expertise along with certain hacks and tricks that can make life so much easier. As such, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared a few tips on her Instagram account that will help you save time in the kitchen. Check out what she had to share below:

How to fry onions quickly?

Frying onion to golden brown does take time. But using this tip can solve the problem and ensure the onions turn brown quickly. All you need to do is add a pinch of salt or sugar. “This tip will help you get soft and brown onion quickly,” she said.

How to cut beans?

If you find cutting beans to be tricky, then use two rubber bands to secure the beans from both ends. Result: you will be able to chop them quickly.

How to prevent milk from boiling over?

Keep a wooden spoon on the pot while boiling milk. This will not let the milk spill, even if it boils.

How to make restaurant style chole at home?

Who does not like chole, especially restaurant-style? If you, too, love chole and want to get restaurant like taste and colour then this tip is for you. “To prepare restaurant style chole at home, put a tea bag, or some tea leaves in a muslin cloth, and put it with chole while boiling it,”

How to store dry fruits for longer?

To keep dry fruits fresh for longer, all you need to do is store them in an airtight container or ziplock bag and freeze them. “Doing so will keep the dry fruits fresh for months,” she shared.

