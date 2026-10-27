How cooking changes egg protein: What happens to its nutritional value when heated

Eggs are one of the most accessible and affordable sources of high-quality protein. They’re versatile too; whether you like them boiled, poached, scrambled, or fried, there’s a preparation for everyone.

But while taste and texture vary across these cooking styles, curiosity is growing about how cooking methods might affect the protein you absorb from eggs. Some say boiling is best, while others argue that scrambling or poaching helps retain more nutrients. But does the cooking technique significantly change the protein quality or quantity?

Does the protein content in eggs change based on how they’re cooked—boiled, poached, scrambled, or fried?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “The protein content in eggs remains relatively unchanged regardless of common cooking methods, including boiling, poaching, scrambling, or frying. Raw eggs and cooked eggs both contain about 6.3g of protein per large egg. The minimal differences that might occur are usually due to extra ingredients — like milk or oil — added during cooking, not the process itself.”