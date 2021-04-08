‘They taste just like ice cream’: People cannot get enough of blue Java bananas; have you tried them?

Bananas are popular world-over for being extremely nutritious. But, we are not talking about yellow bananas; a new variety of bananas is being talked-about these days. Called the Blue Java Bananas, they have a bluish tint and are said to have a creamy texture. But it is not only their unique colour and texture, the bananas — according to some people — taste like vanilla! For many, these even make an amazing choice for desserts.

However, these bananas are quite rare and are not found everywhere. They are primarily grown in the Southeast Asian region but are also quite well-known in Hawaii. These fruits are a hybrid of two other kinds of bananas, namely Musa balbisiana and Musa acuminata. Interestingly enough, these bananas are cold tolerant and can grow even at temperatures below freezing point. But the ideal temperature for their growth is 40F.

When these bananas are ripe, they generally have a pale yellow colour.

Recently, Twitter user Tham Khai Meng tweeted about the variety saying they are “Incredible! they taste just like vanilla ice cream”.

Recently, Twitter user Tham Khai Meng tweeted about the variety saying they are "Incredible! they taste just like vanilla ice cream".

The post saw many curious comments.

#BlueBanana The 🍌 That Tastes ‘Just Like Vanilla Ice Cream’ 😲 https://t.co/A2BpzwhcEk — Marty Punch (@MPunsch) May 30, 2019

Amazing, I just looked them up, I’d never heard of them before your tweet. What an amazing, abundant, diverse world we live in. — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) March 24, 2021

this pic is terrible, it is SO OBVIOUSLY phony, but the rest of it is pretty interesting. some people think they have an appley flavor. i’d like to try one. (seriously, where did u get this? 😂) pic.twitter.com/691r8TgtQ6 — spootyᴡᴇʙs★🧷 (@GlassSpiider) March 24, 2021

Their deliciousness does not take away from nutrition though. These bananas, like other varieties, are rich in fibre, manganese, vitamins C and B6. Added to this, they also contain some amounts of iron, phosphorus, thiamine, and selenium.

