scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Latest news

‘They taste just like ice cream’: People cannot get enough of blue Java bananas; have you tried them?

Grown mostly in Southeast Asia and Hawaii, these blue-coloured bananas are known to taste like vanilla ice-cream

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 9:10:50 am
blue bananasHere's what is special about blue bananas. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Bananas are popular world-over for being extremely nutritious. But, we are not talking about yellow bananas; a new variety of bananas is being talked-about these days. Called the Blue Java Bananas, they have a bluish tint and are said to have a creamy texture. But it is not only their unique colour and texture, the bananas — according to some people — taste like vanilla! For many, these even make an amazing choice for desserts.

However, these bananas are quite rare and are not found everywhere. They are primarily grown in the Southeast Asian region but are also quite well-known in Hawaii. These fruits are a hybrid of two other kinds of bananas, namely Musa balbisiana and Musa acuminata. Interestingly enough, these bananas are cold tolerant and can grow even at temperatures below freezing point. But the ideal temperature for their growth is 40F.

When these bananas are ripe, they generally have a pale yellow colour.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Want to increase shelf life of bananas? Here’s what chef Vikas Khanna does

Recently, Twitter user Tham Khai Meng tweeted about the variety saying they are “Incredible! they taste just like vanilla ice cream”.

The post saw many curious comments.

Their deliciousness does not take away from nutrition though. These bananas, like other varieties, are rich in fibre, manganese, vitamins C and B6. Added to this, they also contain some amounts of iron, phosphorus, thiamine, and selenium.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

stomach aches, how to deal with stomach ache, nutritionist, digestion, constipation, gas home remedies, heartburn home remedies, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
Simple dietary and fitness tips for improved gut health

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x