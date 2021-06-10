Blogger eats watermelon with mustard sauce; food combo goes viral

Keeping yourself hydrated is extremely important to beat the scorching summer heat. Seasonal fruits like watermelon can not only hydrate but also protect skin cells from sun damage. You can have this fruit by itself or in the form of juice or popsicles. But like many other bizarre trends, a food blogger has come up with a unique combination of watermelon and mustard sauce.

In the video that is now doing the rounds on social media, the blogger is seen cutting the watermelon into slices. He then adds American mustard sauce on top of a slice and eats it. “It so tangy, it’s so vinegary and it matches so well with the watermelon’s sweet juiciness. Trust me it’s so good,” he says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Yuh (@yayayayummy_)

Recently, American singer Lizzo also tried the food combination and shared it on TikTok, as per reports. She squeezed some mustard sauce on a watermelon slice and ate it. “I don’t understand,” she says with an unimpressed face.

Also Read | Bizarre food combinations that will shock your taste buds

Besides, a lot of people on Instagram have been trying the watermelon mustard challenge. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurgita (@jurgitagettingshaped)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Tesch (@natashatesch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enid Rivera Krueger (@enidation)

Would you like to give this a try?