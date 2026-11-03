Woman consumes 1tbsp black sesame seeds for 3 months: ‘What happened next…’

Are black sesame seeds so good that they deserve a place in your daily diet? We believe so, after a lifestyle medicine doctor shared the case of a woman who took 1 tablespoon of black sesame seeds daily for 3 months. “What happened next shocked everyone. It started as a small habit. No fancy supplements. No viral detox drinks. Just half-1 tsp of black sesame seeds (til) added to her daily diet. She was struggling with hair fall, low energy, dull skin, and irregular periods. Blood reports showed borderline anaemia and low calcium. Nothing dramatic but enough to affect daily life,” Dr Shreya Garg noted in an Instagram post.

After 3 months, something changed:

*Hair fall reduced noticeably

*Energy levels improved

*Skin looked healthier

*Periods became more regular

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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So what actually happened?

“Science explains it. Black sesame seeds are rich in iron – supports haemoglobin; calcium and magnesium – bone and nerve health; healthy fats for hormone balance; and lignans and antioxidants, which reduce oxidative stress.

“Studies show sesame seeds help improve iron stores, lipid profile, and oxidative balance when consumed regularly in small amounts. But here’s the truth most reels won’t tell you. This is not a miracle cure. It works only when diet, digestion, and consistency are right. Excess can cause weight gain or digestive issues,” said Dr Garg.

According to Dr Garg, the right way to take:

1 tablespoon daily

Lightly roasted or soaked

Best with warm water or mixed in food

“Small habits. Backed by science. Done consistently–results follow,” said Dr Garg.

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Black sesame seeds (til) are packed with nutrients, so the claims aren’t completely unfounded, but they need some context, clarified Dr Aniket Mule, consultant in internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

“They provide iron, calcium, magnesium, healthy fats, and plant compounds like lignans. If someone has low iron or calcium levels, adding a small, consistent source of these nutrients can slowly improve overall health. Better iron levels may reduce fatigue, and healthy fats and micronutrients can support skin and hair health. However, this is about nutritional correction—not a quick fix or a cure for underlying issues,” said Dr Mule.

Can black sesame seeds really help with anaemia?

They can help, but they are not a complete solution, he remarked. “Sesame seeds contain non-heme iron, which isn’t absorbed as well as iron from animal sources. For someone with mild iron deficiency due to dietary gaps, eating sesame seeds along with vitamin C-rich foods may help improve iron levels over time. But for moderate to severe anaemia, a medical evaluation and prescribed iron supplements are necessary. Relying solely on seeds would delay proper treatment,” said Dr Mule.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated)

What about hormonal balance and menstrual irregularities?

Healthy fats and micronutrients do help with hormone production and regulation. “If irregular cycles are related to nutritional deficiency or stress, improving the overall diet may support regular cycles. However, menstrual issues can also stem from thyroid problems, PCOS, weight changes, or other medical reasons. Food can support health, but it can’t replace a proper diagnosis,” said Dr Mule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Shreya Garg (@dr.shreyagarg_)

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Is it safe for everyone to take one tablespoon daily?

For most healthy adults, one tablespoon per day is reasonable. “It is calorie-dense, so portion control is important. Taking too much may cause digestive discomfort or unwanted weight gain. People with sesame allergies should avoid it completely,” said Dr Mule.

Small, consistent dietary improvements can lead to noticeable changes over time, “especially when correcting mild deficiencies”. “But no single food can work miracles. Lasting results come from a balanced diet, enough sleep, physical activity, and medical advice when needed,” said Dr Mule.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.