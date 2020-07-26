When times are pretty pickle, sweeten it with some black rice pudding

Read more for the step by step recipe of this very famous dessert and its great health benefits. (Source: Shalini Rajani) Read more for the step by step recipe of this very famous dessert and its great health benefits. (Source: Shalini Rajani)

How soon will it be all right? Although a lot has been handled patiently, but still, are we there yet? These days, I am only pondering on ‘when will’, ‘how soon’, ‘where can’, and much more.

This was the time of the year when I used to travel to the mountains, to the home I belong to. Monsoons have never disappointed me. In all these years, it has always been about long drives on cloudy terrains, impromptu ice-cream breaks, phuchka parties and unplanned potlucks.

As I have been writing a lot, we have gained more than we have missed, there’s a void which is making us all a little exasperated. And let me tell you, it’s perfectly okay to be not okay. Take a break from the mundane, plan some indoor activities with your family, cook up a storm or just do not cook at all. Because it is also okay when instant noodles make up for those cozy dinners. And sometimes, all you wish to have is a chilled bowl of black rice pudding and call it a complete meal. Let me confess that I just finished this cheat meal and it has never been so satiating.

And the steal deal was the abundance of health benefits black rice and organic jaggery carry, and especially when you have vata (the air element, as per Ayurveda) building up during the monsoons. I had a great time with this beautiful dessert and I decided to keep going with occasional breaks and surprise treats.

Read more for the step by step recipe of this very famous dessert and its great health benefits.

Keep Calm and try this Black Rice Kheer

Ingredients: (Serves 6)

· 3/4 cup soaked black rice

· 1 litre milk

· 1/2 cup organic jaggery (grated or powdered)

· 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

· Sliced dried coconut

· Indian basil (tulsi) leaves for garnishing

Method

* Thoroughly wash black rice and soak for at least 6-8 hours or overnight.

* In a thick bottom pan or pot pour milk and bring it to a boil.

* Add soaked rice and continue to cook on a low-medium heat stirring it frequently to avoid sticking of the rice at the bottom.

* When the milk starts to thicken, add Cardamom powder and cook till the rice is perfectly cooked and tender and the consistency gets creamier. Add jaggery, coconut chunks and let it cook for another minute. Please do not overcook after adding jaggery.

* Pour the kheer in a serving dish and garnish it with fresh Tulsi (Indian Basil) leaves.

Please note: You can have it hot or you can even refrigerate it and enjoy the chilled pudding.

Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice is highest in antioxidants. It boosts eye and heart health, protecting against certain forms of cancer, and aiding weight loss. Black rice can make a basic kheer look exotic with its colour and it is more than just a nutritious grain.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups)

