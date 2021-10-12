Simple test to check if the black pepper in your kitchen is adulterated

October 12, 2021 11:00:22 am
Black pepper is a very common kitchen ingredient used to season foods. But the one that you are using may not be absolutely pure; there are chances of the pepper being adulterated. But how do you check?
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a simple test on Twitter to find out if your black pepper has been adulterated with blackberries. Check this out:
Detecting Blackberries Adulteration in Black Pepper#DetectingFoodAdulterants_9#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav@jagograhakjago @mygovindia @MIB_India @PIB_India @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/0hQHrLrS1z
— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 6, 2021
*Place a small quantity of black pepper on a table.
*Press the berries with your finger. The unadulterated berries will not break away easily.
*The adulterated berries, on the other hand, break away easily, showing there are light black berries mixed in normal black pepper.
Here are some other tests you can do to test adulteration in your kitchen ingredients, as suggested by FSSAI:
*Test for colour adulteration in green peas
*Test for chilli powder adulteration
*Test for turmeric adulteration
Have you tried any of these tests?
