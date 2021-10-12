scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Simple test to check if the black pepper in your kitchen is adulterated

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India shared a simple test on Twitter to find out if your black pepper has been adulterated with blackberries

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 12, 2021 11:00:22 am
black pepperBefore using black pepper, test it for adulteration. (Source: pixabay)

Black pepper is a very common kitchen ingredient used to season foods. But the one that you are using may not be absolutely pure; there are chances of the pepper being adulterated. But how do you check?

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a simple test on Twitter to find out if your black pepper has been adulterated with blackberries. Check this out:

*Place a small quantity of black pepper on a table.

*Press the berries with your finger. The unadulterated berries will not break away easily.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*The adulterated berries, on the other hand, break away easily, showing there are light black berries mixed in normal black pepper.

Also Read |Simple tips to identify adulterated and fake food items

Here are some other tests you can do to test adulteration in your kitchen ingredients, as suggested by FSSAI:

*Test for oil adulteration

*Test for colour adulteration in green peas

*Test for chilli powder adulteration

*Test for turmeric adulteration

Have you tried any of these tests?

