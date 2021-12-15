Nagpur eatery sells black idli; know what gives it the unique colour

Idli is a common breakfast or brunch option which is light yet healthy and extremely filling. The fluffy and soft rice cakes, a popular South Indian fare, taste lovely when paired with sambar and chutney.

While you may have consumed the common white variety, and even variants with vegetables like carrots and oats, have you ever tried black idli? No, we are not joking, an eatery in Nagpur is selling exactly that at a pocket-friendly rate — between ₹50 to ₹150.

“When, in 2015, I started experimenting with millet idlis, one of my friend asked me why should idlis be only white or pink (made using carrots). He motivated me to create something unique, like black idli, which I then thought was next to impossible. But his words stayed with me and got me thinking,” said Kumar S Reddy, whose black idlis have gone viral on the internet.

This very idea to experiment with something uncommon is what prompted the marketing business head-turned-street vendor to start a roadside business — All About Idli (AAI) — in Maharashtra’s Nagpur which today boasts of more than 40 types of idlis, with the founder having “experimented with 100-odd variants”.

All About Idli has variety of idlis (Source: Kumar S Reddy)

Kumar shared that he first tried making the idlis with squid eggs, but soon dropped the idea as many of his customers were “vegetarians”. “Then I started working on the traditional ways of making edible black colour. That is when I got to know about how our ancestors used to make itl but that process is not so well-known,” Kumar, 41, told indianexpress.com.

“So I started making the colour using coconut shells, orange peels, beetroot juice, and beetroot pulp. It is a tedious and lengthy process. You need to dry the ingredients and then, instead of burning them to yield black colour, we roast them without any oil in a one-and-half-inch tawa. So all the ingredients are natural, and no chemicals are used,” he said, adding that the resultant black powder, “a type of natural activated charcoal”, is mixed with rava or semolina to make the idlis.

Then why does he advice pregnant ladies to avoid his unique creation? “As far as the technical specifications about the black powder are concerned, it is edible activated charcoal, which is not advised for pregnant ladies. I have always advised pregnant ladies to maintain caution as I don’t want them to experience any discomfort after eating the idlis,” Kumar said.

Kumar S Reddy – founder of All About Idli in Nagpur, Maharashtra (Source: All About Idli/Facebook

On being asked why his idlis are being labelled as ‘detox’ food, Kumar said he has never used the word detox. “I have never said they are detox idlis. Bloggers started using the term since they are made using charcoal. Yes, I do make them using the ingredient, but I have never promoted them as any sort of detox,” informed Kumar.

