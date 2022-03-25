From momos to dosa: Bizarre ice cream roll flavours that took over the internet

From quick and easy recipes to experimental dishes — social media is a treasure trove for food lovers. However, of late, tons of bizarre food experiments are making their way to the internet, leaving netizens perplexed (and disgusted). Ice cream rolls, with weird and unusual flavours, have taken over the internet and, safe to say, people are not impressed.

Take a look at some of the strange(st!) ice cream roll flavours that went viral recently.

Maggi ice cream roll

Maggi is one of the most loved foods, easy to make and delicious in taste. But, what if it is mixed with ice cream? Recently, an Instagram page called ‘thegreatindianfoodie’ shared a video of a street vendor making Maggi ice cream roll. If this wasn’t enough, the Maggi roll was topped with chocolate sauce and colourful sprinkles.

Clearly, people were not amused and rejected this strange food combination.

“I need holy water to cleanse my eyes and soul now,” a user wrote. Another commented: “BTW Who is eating all this.”

Gol gappa ice cream roll

Ask any Indian and they would agree that gol gappas are their favourite street food. However, the idea of eating them in the form of ice cream rolls is not the best one. Recently, a video of a vendor making gol gappa ice cream rolls went viral in which gol gappas with potato, chhole and chutney fillings were made into ice cream rolls.

“Enough of ice cream fusions,” a user wrote, reacting to this fusion of two completely different flavours.

Dhokla ice cream rolls

Even popular Gujarati snack dhokla wasn’t spared of this bizarre food trend. In a viral video, a Delhi vendor can be seen mixing dhokla and khandvi with ice cream to carve out rolls. Additionally, the rolls were topped with green chilli and dhokla, to add to the eccentricity.

“Sedition charges lagne chahiye (This should be charged with sedition),” an unimpressed user commented.

Momo ice cream rolls

Momos are, undoubtedly, every Delhiite’s street delight and playing with its authentic taste is definitely not appreciated by foodies. However, even momos were converted into ice cream rolls by a vendor who smashed three steamed momos and made an ice cream roll out of it using vanilla ice cream. If this wasn’t enough, a topping of chilli chutney was added to this dish.

“Ye kaisi kaisi icecream dikhate ho .. dosa ab ye. Next kya achar ki icecream,” Comedian Gaurav Gera commented.

Masala dosa ice cream rolls

In another viral video, that has amassed over 22,000 likes, a vendor can be seen making a masala dosa ice cream roll by crushing a dosa and adding a big chunk of ice cream on top of it. After being carved into rolls, it was garnished with dosa accompaniments like chutney and sambar.

Reacting to this dish, a user commented: “Dosa lovers gonna get heartache after seeing this”

As we wrap our heads around these bizarre food combinations, we can’t help but wonder – what’s next?

