Bizarre food combinations that will shock your taste buds

Have you ever tried momos with chocolate stuffing, added soy sauce to vanilla ice cream or drizzled honey on your pizza? These food combinations definitely sound weird, but such combinations do exist, and we are not joking! To make you believe us, we have listed some strange fusion food combinations that are sure to shock your taste buds.

Here are some of them.

* We love momos; it is most-definitely the perfect evening snack. But what if it comes sandwiched inside a burger? Yes, this illegitimate burger and fried momos combination is available in India, and might just ruin the experience of eating burger for you. Care to give it a try?

* Are you a pizza person, and also love your share of chocolate? If yes, then this pizza might be something you would like. Chocolate pizza brings the best of both flavours with a combination of mozzarella cheese and olives drizzled with a generous amount of dark chocolate.

* This combination is for all of you who like a little bit of spice in everything they eat. This fresh green chilli ice cream which will make you weep and smile at the same time is the perfect hot and cold combination.

* Biryani is the ideal comfort food. But what if it comes with a dollop of Nutella as a garnish? Yes, you read that right and we will say nothing more.

Nutella = good Biryani = too good Nutella + biryani = ? https://t.co/kWeCpku8Cu — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) April 8, 2019

Would you give any of these fusion recipes a try?