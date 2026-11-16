Biulir dal, aloo posto and gorom bhaat: The nutritional goodness of a classic Bengali meal

Biulir dal and aloo posto are among the most cherished combinations in traditional Bengali cuisine. For generations, this simple pairing has found its place on Bengali dining tables, often accompanied by a serving of gorom bhaat and perhaps a slice of gondhoraj lebu or a green chilli.

While the combination is celebrated for its taste, texture, and comforting simplicity, it has an interesting nutritional aspect that deserves greater appreciation.

Could this traditional pairing actually offer a better nutritional balance than we generally give it credit for? The answer, cookery columnist and author Rukma Dakshy says, is quite interesting.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.