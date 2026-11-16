Biulir dal, aloo posto and gorom bhaat: The nutritional goodness of a classic Bengali meal

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Biulir dal and aloo posto are among the most cherished combinations in traditional Bengali cuisine. For generations, this simple pairing has found its place on Bengali dining tables, often accompanied by a serving of gorom bhaat and perhaps a slice of gondhoraj lebu or a green chilli.
While the combination is celebrated for its taste, texture, and comforting simplicity, it has an interesting nutritional aspect that deserves greater appreciation.
Could this traditional pairing actually offer a better nutritional balance than we generally give it credit for? The answer, cookery columnist and author Rukma Dakshy says, is quite interesting.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The OG Bengali comfort food: Biulir dal and aloo posto combination
Traditional Bengali food combinations were not always created with nutritional charts in mind, but they often evolved through generations of culinary wisdom, the availability of local ingredients, and an intuitive understanding of taste and nourishment. Biulir dal and aloo posto are a beautiful example.
Biulir dal, also known as urad dal or black gram, is a nutrient-rich pulse that has been an important part of Indian food culture for centuries.
Dietitian Garima Goyal says, ” It provides complex carbohydrates, dietary fibre, iron, magnesium, potassium and B vitamins. The fibre in urad dal also supports bowel regularity and gut health.”
When combined with rice, the meal provides complementary amino acid profiles, improving the overall quality of plant protein intake.
Explaining this further, Dakshy adds, “The nutrients in the dal provide sustained energy and play an important role in several bodily functions.”
Aloo posto, on the other hand, is a source of healthy fats and antioxidants, says Goyal.
“Potatoes are often misunderstood and sometimes unfairly labelled as nutritionally poor. In reality, potatoes provide carbohydrates, which are an important source of energy. They also contain potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and some fibre, particularly when cooked with their skin,” Dakshy explains.
The real nutritional contribution, however, comes from posto, or poppy seeds.
“Poppy seeds contribute unsaturated fats, particularly polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids, along with calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc. They also contain small amounts of plant protein and fibre. The fats from poppy seeds make the dish more satiating and help in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins from the overall meal,” Goyal says.
When paired, the dishes’ nutritional qualities complement each other. Biulir dal contributes substantial plant protein and fibre, while posto supplies healthy fats, minerals and additional protein. Potatoes provide energy through carbohydrates, making the meal satisfying and nourishing.
Dakshy notes, “The combination of pulses, seeds and vegetables offers a wider range of nutrients than any one of these ingredients could provide on its own.”
When eaten with rice, the meal also benefits from the complementary amino acid profiles of cereals and pulses.
As per Goyal, “Steamed rice provides carbohydrates, which are the body’s primary energy source. It is relatively easy to digest and can be particularly useful for individuals with reduced appetite or those requiring a simple, easily tolerated meal. However, portion size matters, especially for individuals managing diabetes or insulin resistance.”
There is another aspect that is worth appreciating.
“This combination is based on simple, minimally processed ingredients. It does not depend on elaborate cooking techniques or expensive ingredients to deliver nourishment,” says Dakshy.
However, the nutritional balance also depends on preparation.
“Excessive oil, salt, or large quantities of rice can affect the overall nutritional quality. A sensible portion of dal, aloo posto and rice, accompanied by a seasonal green vegetable or salad, makes the meal even more wholesome,” she warns.
What appears to be an ordinary, humble Bengali meal is actually a thoughtful combination of protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fibre and essential minerals.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.