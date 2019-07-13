Biryani Crispy Fried or Mutton Qorma: What would you like to try this weekend?

Do you plan to don the chef’s hat this weekend but are still confused about what to cook? Do not worry, as you have reached the right place. We have put together some assorted dishes that are sure to make your cooking experience a memorable one.

All you need to do is spend some quality time in your kitchen and you will soon realise that the effort is worth it.

Biryani Crispy Fried by Sanjay Singh Yadav, corporate chef, Vapour Bar Exchange

Ingredients:

180g – Fresh vegetarian biryani

5g – Chopped ginger

5g – Chopped mint

10 ml – Lemon juice

1 – Green chilli

Gulb jal (few drops)

100g – Refined flour

5g – Salt

3g – Red chilli powder

50g – Garlic yogurt

200 ml – Refined oil (for frying)

Method

* Take the vegetarian biryani and add chopped ginger, mint, green chilli, lemon juice, gulab jal and mix well. Now take a handful of biryani and make cylindrical-shaped croquettes and keep aside.

* Make a batter by mixing refined flour, salt, red chilli powder and water. Dip the croquettes in this batter and fry them until golden brown.

*Serve hot with garlic yogurt and mint chutney

Lemon Tea Cake by Chef Aavika Chhawchharia at Honey & Dough

Ingredients

125g – Butter

150g – Sugar

2 – Eggs

8g – Baking powder

60g – Milk

180g – Plain flour

Finely grated zest and juice of 3 lemons

Method

* Preheat your oven to 180°C.

* In a medium mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together. Gradually beat in the eggs and mix until light and fluffy.

* Stir in the lemon zest, flour and baking powder, and mix well. Add lemon juice and mix well again. Then beat in the milk.

* Pour the cake mix evenly into the prepared loaf tin and bake for 45 minutes.

* When it’s ready, take out the cake from the oven and leave it to cool for 5 minutes. Then turn it out onto a plate.

Mutton Qorma by Biryani Central

Ingredients

150 ml – Oil

10g – Cardamom

1.2g – Sliced onion

100g – Ginger garlic paste

175g – Red chilly paste ( seedless)

2.5kg – Lamb curry cut

Salt to taste

15g – Garam masala

2 ltr – Lamb stock

Method

* Heat oil in a handi and add cardamom once the oil is really hot.

* Strain the cardamom after it loses colour.

* Add sliced onion to the oil and fry untill golden brown.

* Add ginger garlic paste and cook well.

* Add lamb curry cut and roast well till all the water evaporates and the lamb leaves all colour and turns reddish brown.

* Add salt and water — just enough to cover the meat.

* Put the handi on very slow flame and seal well.

* Once the lamb is 90 per cent cooked, add the stock and cook further.

* Once done sprinkle garam masala on top and adjust seasoning.