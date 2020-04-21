How to make aloo bhindi, Bihar-style

There are days when you are so tired that all you wish for is a simple recipe that could be prepared in minutes. So what if we told you that we have one such recipe for you? Here’s chef Amrita Raichand giving instructions to her husband Rahul Raichand as he wears the chef’s hat during lockdown. The authentic dish is a must-try for all those looking for recipes that require least efforts.
Here’s what Amrita had to say.
“Jab baat aaye survival ki toh one of the healthiest ‘sabzi’ to make is Aloo Bhindi which is my favorite amongst the ‘ghar ke khane’ wali dishes! I decided to teach my hubby how to make it as it’s also probably the simplest dish to make and can be had at lunch or dinner with roti, paratha or even rice. Do try this and let me know in the comments below which other recipes you would like to know!” she said.
Here’s the recipe:
Ingredients
Serves 4
2 1/2 cup – Bhindi
2 – Potatoes, big
2tsp (or to taste) – Salt
1tsp – Turmeric
2tsp – Red chilli powder
1tbsp – Coriander powder
1tsp – Cumin powder
1/2tsp – Aamchur
2tbsp – Mustard oil
Method
*Pour mustard oil in a kadhai. Once hot, add the cubed potatoes and allow them to cook for sometime.
*After about 5-6 minutes, add the bhindi (ladyfingers). Keep the flame on high.
*Keep tossing on high flame till it is half done.
*Rduce the flame for a bit and add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and aamchur and toss well so that the dry spices blend.
*Once the bhindi and potatoes are cooked and spices are mixed, turn off the flame and serve hot with roti or paratha.
Pro tips:
While any oil can be used, mustard oil enhances the flavour and is a special ingredient in Bihari dishes, shared Amrita.
Don’t use the spatula much. Toss the veggies; this prevent breakage.
All set to make it?
