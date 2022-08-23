scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Bihar’s Mithila Makhana gets a GI tag; know more about this healthy ingredient consumed as a snack

Mithila Makhana, simply known as 'makhan', is a variety of aquatic fox nut, famously consumed during Kojagara Puja by Maithil Brahmins

Mithila Makhana, Bihar's Mithila Makhana, Mithila Makhana GI tag, Bihar's GI tags, makhana snack, what is GI tag, indian express newsMakhana, also called as Lotus Seeds or Fox Nuts are popular dry snacks from India, served in a bowl. selective focus

The government has awarded geographical indication (GI) tag to ‘Mithila Makhana’, in a bid to help farmers get the maximum price for their produce.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced it in a translated tweet, which read: “Mithila Makhana [is] registered with the GI tag; farmers will get profit and it will be easier [for them] to earn. Due to [the] geographical indication tag to Mithila Makhana in the festive season, people outside [of] Bihar will [also] be able to use this auspicious material with reverence.”

Interestingly, Mithila Makhana — which, as indicated by its name, is cultivated in the Mithila region of Bihar and some parts of Nepal — is the fifth product from Bihar which has received the GI tag. Prior to this, Bhagalpur’s Jardalu Mango, Katarni Dhaan (rice), Nawada’s Maghai Paan and Muzaffarpur’s Shahi Litchi have been recognised.

ALSO READ |Ragi modak bags best national millet recipe award

What is a GI tag?

In a tweet, the citizen engagement platform of the government of India, ‘MyGovIndia’, explained that tag “ensures no one other than those registered as authorised users is allowed to use the popular product name”.

In other words, it is a “sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin”. In order to function with the GI tag, “a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place”.

ALSO READ |This Agra shop is selling gold-plated ghevar at Rs 25,000 per kg!

Know more about Mithila Makhana

Mithila Makhana is also simply known as ‘makhan’. Its botanical name is ‘Euryale Ferox Salisb’ and it is a special variety of aquatic fox nut. It is believed that the food is famously consumed during Kojagara Puja by Maithil Brahmins, who celebrate it for newly-married couples.

Advertisement

Makhana is generally hailed as a healthy Indian snack. According to the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge, these seeds are edible after they are processed.

They grow on a leaf in a pond, before they are collected, washed and sun-dried for hours. After that, they are roasted in a pan at a high flame. Following this, their outer shells are broken and the white puff comes out.

ALSO READ |Popcorn vs makhana: Which is healthier?

It is said to be low in cholesterol, fat and sodium, and also an ideal weight-loss snack as it is low in calories.

Daljit Kaur, head, clinical nutritionist, at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, had previously told indianexpress.com that makhana has a high nutritional value and is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, fibre, potassium, iron, and zinc. “They can be roasted with a sprinkling of spices and condiments to provide a tasty treat.”

Advertisement

She added that they also help one to overcome insomnia and arthritis, and improve cognitive functions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 09:10:37 am
Next Story

Ben Stokes opens up about his mental health and what made him hate cricket

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Scientists track cause of mystery paddy dwarfing in Punjab and Haryana

Scientists track cause of mystery paddy dwarfing in Punjab and Haryana

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'
Darlings

Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

photography exhibition
‘Twin Sisters with Cameras’: Exhibition gives a peek in to the photographic lives of Debalina Mazumder, Manobina Roy
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement