Big Mac turns 50, McDonald’s celebrates by giving redeemable currency ‘MacCoins’

McDonald’s most prized burger, the Big Mac turns 50 this year. To celebrate the golden jubilee, the fast food will be minting new Mac currency that will only work at the participating stores of the brand.

How does it work? MacCoin, as it has been named, will be given to customers who buy a Big Mac. This coin can later be redeemed for a free sandwich at the outlets.

Big Mac was originally created by entrepreneur and McDonald’s franchise owner Jim Delligatti, who curated a dreamy burger made of two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions in Pennsylvania in 1967.

The MacCoins will be of five different kinds, each representing the last five decades of the burger. The first coin features flowers to represent the period of ‘flower power’ in the years it was first made. Other coins describe the pop art in the 1980s and bold and abstract shapes like Mario Lopez’s favourite A.C. Slater pants from the 1990s. The last coin alludes to the technological boom in the later years and is decorated with emojis.

Fans can lay their hands on the coins starting from August 2 with a Big Mac purchase, and can cash them in from August 3. More than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed in over 50 countries and can be redeemed throughout the year.

The recipe of Big Mac has remained unchanged ever since Delligatte first invented it. However, Big Mac remains unsold in India due to its beef composition.

