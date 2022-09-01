Bhumi Pednekar devours modak for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, says ’cause why not

People with a sweet tooth will agree to the fact that staying away from mithai, candy, and all things sugary can be extremely difficult. But, one must avoid over-indulging in them to maintain good health. However, experts believe that it is all right to indulge in such tasty delicacies once in a while; and what better occasion than Ganesh Chaturthi. As such, actor Bhumi Pednekar decided to have modaks — an essential part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations — for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Taking to Instagram, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared a picture of a half-eaten modak that she enjoyed guilt-free — if her caption is to go by. “Modak for breakfast, lunch, and dinner…’cause why not!” she wrote.

This is, however, not the first time Bhumi has expressed her love for food. Very recently, the actor was spotted enjoying a traditional Rajasthani thali that she finished by herself! Sharing three images of herself doing just that, she wrote: “Image no 3 is proof I finished that thali all by myself. Also wrapped another film, toh treat toh banti hai (sic).”

Earlier, the actor had shared a fun video in which she was seen gorging on pizzas, waffles, ice creams, churros, creamy cheesecakes to tortillas, and cheesy fondue.

“I travel to eat, 0% guilt and 100% happiness,” Bhumi captioned the post. Among many others, sister Samiksha also commented, “Dude you’ve got me so hungry! Whyyyy! Now, I need to go back to eat all that again!”

Bhumi was also seen enjoying some delicacies with her sister in Budapest.

During the pandemic lockdown, Bhumi gave up on meat to turn vegetarian, about which she had even shared a note in October 2020.

“For many years I had the want to go vegetarian. But breaking habits are very tough. My journey with ‘Climate Warrior’ taught me a lot. It made me more compassionate towards other species and made me more humble. Eating meat just didn’t feel good anymore. So I took a decision in the lockdown and did what I was contemplating to do for a while now and one day I announced to the fam, that I’m giving up non-vegetarian food. Today it’s been a few months and I feel good, guilt-free and physically strong,” she wrote.

