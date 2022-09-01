scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar devours modak for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, says ’cause why not

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, that kickstarted August 31 this year, are incomplete without ‘modak’, a sweet dish that is said to be Lord Ganesh’s favourite

BhumiBhumi Pednekar is a true foodie. Check these pictures for proof (Source: Bhumi Pednekar)

People with a sweet tooth will agree to the fact that staying away from mithai, candy, and all things sugary can be extremely difficult. But, one must avoid over-indulging in them to maintain good health. However, experts believe that it is all right to indulge in such tasty delicacies once in a while; and what better occasion than Ganesh Chaturthi. As such, actor Bhumi Pednekar decided to have modaks — an essential part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations — for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Taking to Instagram, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared a picture of a half-eaten modak that she enjoyed guilt-free — if her caption is to go by. “Modak for breakfast, lunch, and dinner…’cause why not!” she wrote.

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar enjoys modak on Ganesh Chaturthi (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)
Also Read | |‘0% guilt, 10% happiness’: Bhumi Pednekar reveals that she travels to eat

This is, however, not the first time Bhumi has expressed her love for food. Very recently, the actor was spotted enjoying a traditional Rajasthani thali that she finished by herself! Sharing three images of herself doing just that, she wrote: “Image no 3 is proof I finished that thali all by myself. Also wrapped another film, toh treat toh banti hai (sic).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar) 

Earlier, the actor had shared a fun video in which she was seen gorging on pizzas, waffles, ice creams, churros, creamy cheesecakes to tortillas, and cheesy fondue.

Also Read | |‘I can consume 200 grams of vegetables in various forms’: Bhumi Pednekar on her diet, sustainable lifestyle

“I travel to eat, 0% guilt and 100% happiness,” Bhumi captioned the post. Among many others, sister Samiksha also commented, “Dude you’ve got me so hungry! Whyyyy! Now, I need to go back to eat all that again!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar) 

Bhumi was also seen enjoying some delicacies with her sister in Budapest.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar) 

During the pandemic lockdown, Bhumi gave up on meat to turn vegetarian, about which she had even shared a note in October 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar) 

“For many years I had the want to go vegetarian. But breaking habits are very tough. My journey with ‘Climate Warrior’ taught me a lot. It made me more compassionate towards other species and made me more humble. Eating meat just didn’t feel good anymore. So I took a decision in the lockdown and did what I was contemplating to do for a while now and one day I announced to the fam, that I’m giving up non-vegetarian food. Today it’s been a few months and I feel good, guilt-free and physically strong,” she wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 05:30:15 pm
Next Story

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her postpartum body days after welcoming baby: ‘Tummy’s not completely in yet but…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sita Ramam
Sita Ramam promotions: When Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna impressed with their style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement