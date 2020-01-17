Bhumi Pednekar reveals she likes to eat Tofu Isabgol Tikki. Ever tried it?

Bhumi Pednekar recently gave a peek into her healthy “dabba”. (Source: bhumipednekar/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Bhumi Pednekar recently gave a peek into her healthy “dabba”. (Source: bhumipednekar/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Among the latest celebrities to reveal the healthy recipes in their “dabba” is Bhumi Pednekar. The actor shared a picture of her dabba on social media, enjoying what she called a “wholesome, low calorie and satisfying” meal.

The Bala actor revealed that her dabba contained “avocado and chicken salad, almond flour roti, some chicken curry, stir fried mushrooms and tofu isabgol tikki”.

“Eating healthy is a lifestyle, it’s a choice and not a compulsion cause you are what you eat,” she captioned the picture.

Earlier, celebs like Katrina Kaif and Sonali Bendre also shared their favourite healthy dishes.

Health benefits of almond flour

A healthy alternative to traditional wheat flour, almond flour made from ground almonds is low in carbs and rich in vitamin E and antioxidants. Known to lower the risk of heart disease, it is also packed with magnesium which improves blood sugar control and lowers blood pressure.

Health benefits of tofu

Tofu or soyabean curd is rich in protein and minerals including iron, magnesium, manganese, selenium, iron and phosphorous. It is known to reduce the risk of diabetes and hypertension and also aid in preventing certain cancers. It promotes weight loss and prevents early ageing.

Here’s a recipe you can try for making avocado and chicken salad:

You can also try the following recipe for making tofu tikki:

