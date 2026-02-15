Bhelpuri or Sevpuri: Which one can you have on your cheat day during weight loss journey?

. It has a lower glycemic load when balanced with lemon and chutneys in moderation (photos: pexels, wikimedia commons)

When it comes to chaat, the names of bhelpuri and sevpuri are bound to come up! Each bite comes with a tempting mix of tangy, sweet, and soury flavours. Low in calories, they are often the first ones to cross the mind of a fitness enthusiast on a weight loss journey. But which of the two is a better option, as far as the weighing scale is concerned?

Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil, founder and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, breaks down exactly what happens on your plate.

At first glance, both chaats look like harmless street-side indulgences, Dr Patil agrees. However, their base ingredients make them fundamentally different in terms of fat and calorie density. “Bhelpuri is generally lighter because its base is puffed rice, which is airy and lower in fat,” she tells indianexpress.com.