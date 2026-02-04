Bharti Singh urges new parents to ensure their children have desi, home food; shares what son eats: ‘Yeh sab toh Gen Z, Gen Alpha hai…’

Bharti Singh also revealed that her son has not eaten bread until now.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 4, 2026
Bharti Singh says she makes her son eat healthy
Comedian and host Bharti Singh reignited the lunchbox debate with her recent comments, where she stressed the need for children to eat home-cooked, desi food for lunch at school.

“Meri nanny kabhi kabhi aakar batati hai ki lunchbox me parents cupcake, pasta, noodles bhej dete hai. Mere bacche ka paratha, sabzi, dry fruits aur fruits hota hai jo ki teacher bahut taarif karti hai. (My nanny tells me that today’s parents send cupcakes, pasta, or noodles in the kids’ lunchboxes. I only send a paratha, sabzi, dry fruits, and fruits in my son’s lunchbox, which the teacher appreciates. I want to say that new moms, modern moms, should try to make children eat home food initially. Yeh sab toh Gen Z, Gen Alpha hai…baad me toh pizza sab udana hi hai (Gen Z and Gen Alpha will anyway grow up and eat pizzas later…),” she told actor Debina Bonnerjee on her podcast.

In another conversation with Filmy Beat, she added that she has been making the effort to cook for her child. “Maine puri koshish ki hai apne bacche ko desi rakhne ki kyunki main woh avocado aur mash potato wali mummy nahi hun. Main ek dum dal chawal, aloo ki sabzi, aam ka achaar, chutney…main woh wali mummy hun. (My son doesn’t know about modern-day foods like avocado and mashed potato. He eats dal chawal, aloo sabzi, pickle, and chutney),” she shared.

She also revealed that her son has not eaten bread until now. “I share my meals with my son if he is around, like my mother would do. I am just like that. Mere bacche ko avocado toast, mash potato nahi pata. Because I believe that if I can host an 18-hour show with desi food and without mashed potatoes, then my son can too. He also eats dal chawal, roti, paratha, sab khaata hai. He has not eaten bread until now. Bread has not been introduced yet but I feel someone will give that soon.”

During the interaction, she also emphasised that one should not waste food. “I don’t waste my food. Harsh used to do that…which I have made him reduce. I pack extra food from restaurants if there’s any left. I have no shame in admitting it. I don’t even hesitate 1 per cent. I get everything packed.”

Taking a cue from her stand, let’s understand how children benefit from eating home-cooked Indian foods.

Bharti Singh’s tiffin approach highlights its strong foundation in home-cooked, culturally appropriate nutrition, promoting fresh, balanced meals and healthy eating habits in children.

Story continues below this ad

“However, it also points out concerns such as potential overuse of fats in parathas, insufficient protein sources, and possible nutrient gaps in traditional vegetarian diets (like B12 and Omega-3),” said Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator.

It cautions against labelling certain foods as “bad,” and stresses the importance of flexibility, moderation, and nutritional education to foster a positive and sustainable relationship with food in growing children.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Feb 04: Latest News
