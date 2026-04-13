Bharti Singh reveals the two traditional oils she swears by in her kitchen: ‘Na refined, na meetha tel’

Standup comic and host Bharti Singh recently revealed in a conversation with actor Rajeev Khandelwal that she has made a conscious choice to only cook with desi ghee or sarson ka tel (mustard oil). “I have seen that people eat refined oil, meetha (sweet) oil. Aaj bhi mere ghar me sarson ka tel ya ghee yehi dono hai. Na refined, na meetha tel, kuch bhi nahi. Kabhi sarson ke tel ki sabzi aur kabhi desi ghee ki. Bas yahi hota hai. ((Even today, I only use desi ghee or mustard oil. These are the only two. No refined, sweet oils (sweet oil may refer to peanut, kachhi ghani, sesame oil). Sometimes a curry is made out of desi ghee, and other times, it is made out of mustard oil. Just these),” the 41-year-old said on her YouTube podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from her revelation, we asked an expert whether it is a good idea to cook only with desi ghee or mustard oil.

Sharing that this is something many people are now moving towards, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said it’s important to understand it practically rather than blindly following it. “Both mustard oil and ghee are traditional fats and do have their own benefits. Mustard oil contains good fats like MUFA and omega-3, and also has anti-inflammatory properties. Ghee, on the other hand, is rich in fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K and can support gut health when used in moderation,” said Goyal.

However, just switching to desi fats does not automatically make your diet healthy. “What really matters is the quantity you are using, your overall diet balance, and the cooking methods you follow. Even healthy fats, if used in excess, can increase calorie intake and impact your health goals,” said Goyal.

According to Goyal, mustard oil, if overheated or used excessively, can still become problematic. “Similarly, ghee is calorie-dense and very easy to overconsume without realising it. So portion control is key.”

Do you cook with ghee? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you cook with ghee? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Also, completely avoiding refined oils is not always necessary. “The bigger issue in most cases is the consumption of ultra-processed foods and the habit of reheating oils multiple times, rather than the oil itself.”

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From a dietitian’s perspective, the best approach is to use a mix of fats, keep your visible fat intake in check, and avoid deep frying or repeated heating of oils. “While Bharti’s approach is rooted in traditional wisdom, the real takeaway is not just about choosing ghee and mustard oil. It’s about mindful usage, balance, and consistency in your overall diet.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.