These chef-approved tips and tricks will help you make yummy baingan bharta

Cooking can be an easy-breezy process if you have all the ingredients in place, but more importantly if you know all the dos and don’ts correctly. Not to mention, a few cooking hacks can also make your job a lot more easier.

Also Read | Simple kitchen hacks that will make your life so much easier

For instance, if you are cooking your favourite baingan bharta, keeping in mind some important tips and tricks will help you prepare the yummiest dish. Chef Kunal Kapur recommended the following:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

*Before cooking, you must check for the presence of any hole in the brinjal, the chef advised. A hole would mean that the brinjal is infested.

*To cook bharta, it is best to use big-sized brinjals to prepare an adequate quantity.

*Your palm may become sticky while preparing it. So dip them in water to remove the burnt skin.

*After burning the brinjal, use a spoon to spread it and check if it is completely clean.

*If there are excess seeds in the brinjal, it might affect the taste. In this case, it is best to remove the seeds while you chop the burnt brinjal.

Burnt brinjal is not just used for making bharta. You can also make salad or a delicious dip with burnt brinjal, chef Kunal Kapur added.

Try his baingan bharta recipe:

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!