scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Sweeten your Bhai Dooj celebration with this delicious recipe

"This festive season, don’t count the number of calories but the number of desserts you can gulp in," MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria wrote on Instagram

bhai doojHere's a special recipe (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Today, many people are celebrating Bhai Dooj, a festival that marks the special bond between siblings. The auspicious day, which is usually celebrated two days after Diwali, is being observed on both Wednesday and Thursday this year, owing to a partial solar eclipse. On this day, also known as ‘Bhau Beej’, ‘Bhatra Dwitiya’, ‘Bhathru Dwithiya’, and ‘Bhai Phota’, sisters pray for a long, happy, and prosperous life for their brothers, by performing the tika ceremony. In return, the brothers present them with gifts and a promise to protect and look out for them.

According to astrologer Chirag Daruwalla, the auspicious time to celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj begins at 2:34 PM on Wednesday and ends at 1:18 PM – 3:30 PM on Thursday. Agreed Pandit Jagannath Guruji who told indianexpress.com: “Govardhan Puja has been rescheduled for October 26 due to a partial solar eclipse on October 25. Similarly, Bhai Dooj has been moved up a day to October 27.”.

So, with many people meeting their siblings today, why not treat them with a special recipe to sweeten the festivities? Here’s a quick, easy recipe from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria.
Also Read |Make Mango Rabdi to satiate your sweet tooth

Sharing the recipe video on Instagram, the chef wrote, “Rabdi: This festive season, don’t count the number of calories but the number of desserts you can gulp in. Try this delicious rabdi recipe and satisfy your sweet cravings.”

Ingredients

Ghee
2 l – Milk
½ cup – Sugar
½ tsp – Cardamom powder
Handful of pistachios (chopped)

Also Read |This weekend, enjoy these three healthy dessert recipes

Method

*Take a steel wok and grease it with ghee properly.
*Pour milk in the wok and let it boil.
*When the malai forms, shift it to the side.
*Keep doing the same with the malai, as and when it is formed.
*Repeat until the milk is reduced to ⅓rd.
*Then add sugar and cook it for five more minutes.
*Add the collected malai to the milk.
*Reduce milk to one-fourth portion size and add chopped pistachios.
*Serve the rabri in a bowl and enjoy with jalebi or anything you want.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:20:42 pm
Next Story

Ranbir Kapoor is ‘done with Brahmastra promotions’ as the film nears its digital premiere: ‘Itna toh Alia ne Shiva nahi bola film mein’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

partial solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse 2022, solar eclipse, solar eclipse photos, solar eclipse pictures, solar eclipse in India, pictures of solar eclipse, temples shut during solar eclipse, temples closed during solar eclipse, astrology, indian express news
In pics: Check out these unmissable photos of the partial solar eclipse witnessed in India today
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement