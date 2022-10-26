Sweeten your Bhai Dooj celebration with this delicious recipe

Today, many people are celebrating Bhai Dooj, a festival that marks the special bond between siblings. The auspicious day, which is usually celebrated two days after Diwali, is being observed on both Wednesday and Thursday this year, owing to a partial solar eclipse. On this day, also known as ‘Bhau Beej’, ‘Bhatra Dwitiya’, ‘Bhathru Dwithiya’, and ‘Bhai Phota’, sisters pray for a long, happy, and prosperous life for their brothers, by performing the tika ceremony. In return, the brothers present them with gifts and a promise to protect and look out for them.

According to astrologer Chirag Daruwalla, the auspicious time to celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj begins at 2:34 PM on Wednesday and ends at 1:18 PM – 3:30 PM on Thursday. Agreed Pandit Jagannath Guruji who told indianexpress.com: “Govardhan Puja has been rescheduled for October 26 due to a partial solar eclipse on October 25. Similarly, Bhai Dooj has been moved up a day to October 27.”.

So, with many people meeting their siblings today, why not treat them with a special recipe to sweeten the festivities? Here’s a quick, easy recipe from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria.

Sharing the recipe video on Instagram, the chef wrote, “Rabdi: This festive season, don’t count the number of calories but the number of desserts you can gulp in. Try this delicious rabdi recipe and satisfy your sweet cravings.”

Ingredients

Ghee

2 l – Milk

½ cup – Sugar

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

Handful of pistachios (chopped)

Method

*Take a steel wok and grease it with ghee properly.

*Pour milk in the wok and let it boil.

*When the malai forms, shift it to the side.

*Keep doing the same with the malai, as and when it is formed.

*Repeat until the milk is reduced to ⅓rd.

*Then add sugar and cook it for five more minutes.

*Add the collected malai to the milk.

*Reduce milk to one-fourth portion size and add chopped pistachios.

*Serve the rabri in a bowl and enjoy with jalebi or anything you want.

