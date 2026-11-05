Bhagyashree shares ‘yummy dish’ to improve gut health: ‘All ingredients support digestion’

Bhagyashree recently shared the recipe for a “yummy dish” as part of her #TuesdayTip series. “To improve gut health, I want to share an easy recipe. All the ingredients support digestion. They cool down the stomach and improve the gut,” she noted in an Instagram post.

She captioned, “#tuesdaytipswithb Improve your gut health with this yummy dish. Easy to prepare and delicious, along with jowar rotis, it is fast becoming one of my comfort foods. Try this recipe and let me know if you liked it.”

How to make pumpkin raita?

Ingredients

1 cup – Dahi

2 – Green chillies, chopped

1 – Small onion, sliced

1/2 tsp – Garlic

1 cup – Boiled pumpkin

Coriander for garnish

Salt to taste

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Method

Add the green chillies, onion, garlic, boiled pumpkin, coriander, and salt to the curd. Mix well until everything is evenly combined.

How are you taking care of your gut health? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) How are you taking care of your gut health? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For Tadka

Mustard oil

Curry leaves

Hing

1 spoon – Kasoori Methi

1 spoon – Kashmiri Red Chilli powder

Method

*Pour tadka over the prepared mix.

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Tip: You can also add crushed peanuts for that extra crunch.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said pumpkin raita combines ingredients that are gentle on the stomach. “Curd supports digestion by adding beneficial bacteria, while pumpkin provides fibre and a cooling effect. Together, they help keep the digestive system calm and regular without feeling heavy,” said Sheikh.

Pumpkin helps soothe the digestive tract and reduce acidity. “It is light, hydrating and rich in fibre, making it suitable for people who experience frequent acidity, heat or stomach irritation, added Sheikh.

Notably, curd contains natural probiotics that support gut balance. “It can ease bloating, improve digestion and help the body break down food better, especially when consumed fresh and in moderation,” added Sheikh.

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What role do ingredients like onion, curry leaves, and asafoetida play?

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These ingredients are commonly used to support digestion. “Onion contains compounds that help reduce inflammation in the gut. Curry leaves are known to improve digestion and reduce gas. Asafoetida is traditionally used to prevent bloating and discomfort after meals,” said Sheikh.

In small amounts, mustard oil adds healthy fats that support digestion and help control gut inflammation. It also enhances flavour, making the dish satisfying without needing heavy spices.

Crushed peanuts add texture, healthy fats, and plant protein. “They help keep you full for longer and add crunch. People with sensitive digestion or nut allergies can skip them if needed,” said Sheikh.

Can this dish be eaten regularly?

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Yes, it fits easily into daily meals as a side or light option. Its strength lies in simplicity and balance. “This kind of gut-friendly food shows that taking care of digestion doesn’t require complex routines. Simple, well-chosen ingredients cooked thoughtfully can quietly become everyday favourites,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.