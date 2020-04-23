Bhagyashree shares ‘easiest’ recipe for your daily dose of vitamin C

Bhagyashree shared tomato lababdar recipe on social media. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram) Bhagyashree shared tomato lababdar recipe on social media. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram)

Bhagyashree recently shared an easy recipe which is a great way to meet your regular dose of vitamin C requirement. In an Instgram video, she showed how to make tasty tomato lababdar, which is a source of the micronutrient.

To keep infections at bay, it is important to build immunity. And vitamin C is what contributes to the immune defence system by supporting cellular functions.

Research further suggests that vitamin C can protect us from cardiovascular diseases, skin wrinkling and eye disease. A sufficient intake of vitamin C is important as it helps in growth, development and repair of body tissues, mentions WebMD in an article.

“Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C. It is also anti-aging, anti-cancerous and full of antioxidants to fight off free radicals. It has beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, and potassium,” the Maine Pyar Kiya actor wrote on her YouTube channel, alongside the recipe video she posted.

She added, “Cooking (not overcooking) tomatoes enhance the absorption of vitamins. Apart from eating tomatoes in salads, sandwiches, you can now make it a full meal.”

Try out Bhagyashree’s simple recipe:

Ingredients

6/7 – Tomatoes

1/2 cup – Grounded peanuts

6/7 – Green chillies

1/2 tsp – Mustard seeds (rai)

1 tsp – Cumin (jeera)

2 tsp – Cumin powder

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

Asafoetida (hing) (pinch)

Turmeric (pinch)

Rock salt (to taste)

2 cups – Water

Curry leaves

Coriander leaves

Method

* Heat ghee in a pan and put cumin and asafoetida.

* Add a few curry leaves, followed by green chillies.

* Add a little turmeric and grounded peanuts, and saute.

* To this, add the sliced tomatoes and saute.

* Add cumin powder and red chilli powder. Pour some water into the pan and cook. Add some coriander leaves on top.

Take a look:

Would you like to try this?

