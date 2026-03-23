Bhagyashree’s tip is to have spinach with lemon, here’s why: ‘Your face glows because of haemoglobin’

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree recently shared that spinach should be included in the diet to combat iron deficiency. “Your face glows because of haemoglobin. Haemoglobin, found in red blood cells, helps transport oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. So, when we are deficient, spinach is good to have. Spinach is rich in iron, vitamins A, C, and K. It not only helps with deficiencies but also improves your eyesight and immunity. The fibre also aids digestion. Today’s tip is to add lemon to enhance its nutritive qualities. Vitamin C helps with iron absorption,” she noted in an Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed that iron is essential for making haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen around the body. “When iron levels are low, the body has difficulty producing enough healthy red blood cells. This can lead to fatigue, weakness, and low energy. That’s why people with low haemoglobin often feel tired, even after getting enough rest. Eating iron-rich foods like leafy greens, lentils, beans, and seeds each day helps maintain healthy blood levels and boosts overall energy,” said Sheikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How does adding lemon improve the benefits of iron-rich foods?

Lemon is high in vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron more effectively, especially from plant sources. “Without vitamin C, a lot of iron from vegetarian foods may not be absorbed well. Adding a squeeze of lemon to meals like dal, salads, or green vegetables can enhance iron absorption and improve the food’s effectiveness. This easy habit can have a significant impact over time, especially for those who mostly use plant-based iron sources,” said Sheikh.

What are some easy ways to include iron and lemon together in daily meals?

It can be simple and practical to combine both. You can add lemon juice to cooked vegetables, squeeze it over sprouts or salads, or have a glass of fresh lemon water with your meals. “Even a small squeeze over dal or khichdi can help. The key is to make it a regular practice, not to overdo it. Eating balanced meals and thoughtfully combining iron and vitamin C can support healthier haemoglobin levels and overall health in the long run,” said Sheikh.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.