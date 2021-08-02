Why you should add sponge gourd to your weekly meal plan

In a video, Bhagyashree gave us a glimpse of her homegrown sponge gourd. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram)

Actor Bhagyashree swears by a healthy lifestyle; her social media posts show how much attention she pays to healthy eating and exercise to keep herself fit.

The 52-year-old has been giving us glimpses of her home garden lately. In one of her latest posts, she shared a video of homegrown sponge gourd (turai or luffa) while highlighting its numerous health benefits.

“This water vegetable is packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, manganese and fibre, it is low on calories too,” wrote the Thalaivi actor.

Sponge gourd is recommended for diabetics, heart patients, weight watchers, women suffering from menstrual issues as well as lactating mothers, Bhagyashree shared.

According to a 2017 article by Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, published by Stony Brook University, sponge gourd works as blood purifier and improves liver health. It further helps reduce blockage problems in the arteries. This vegetable also contains insulin, like peptides and alkaloids that help lower sugar levels in the blood and urine.

Bhagyashree suggested one should add sponge gourd to their weekly meal plan. “Easy and quick to cook. Can be used in salads, soups, sautéed with Indian spices or even as a mid-day snack with chaat masala,” she added.