Bhagyashree recommends this tasty probiotic drink for better health, check out what it is

If you like beverages and are looking for the perfect accompaniment to your meals, you’ve come to the right place. Buttermilk or chaas, a chilled drink made from water, curd, and minimal spices such as jeera and mint, has been a favourite amongst Indians since time immemorial.

As such, when Bhagyashree mentioned this Gujarati specialty on one of her Instagram videos, we couldn’t help but share all the benefits of this delicious beverage with you.

“Simple everyday additions to your daily diet can help you tremendously. We often search for complicated ways to maintain a healthier body. Drinking buttermilk or chaas can not only be cleansing but also helpful in weight loss”, the actor said.

The actor then went on to list some helpful benefits of drinking chhaas regularly. Take a look below:

Aids in digestion: Great to be paired with meals or after them, buttermilk or chhaas greatly helps in digestion because of it’s probiotic content. Bhagyashree recommended having a glass of this beverage after particularly spicy meals or fried meals.

Contains essential vitamins and minerals: Chhaas is a rich source of potassium, vitamin B, vitamin D and calcium.

Cools down the body: Due to the presence of gut friendly bacteria and an ample amount of water, chhaas is a useful way to cool down the body, especially during summers.

Great for weight-loss diets: Bhagyashree mentioned that drinking chhaas will not only keep your body hydrated, but will also keep you fuller for longer. With this beverage, you don’t have to worry about calories.

