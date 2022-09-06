Bhagyashree shares how to make paneer masala ‘in a jiffy’

You may think that preparing a paneer recipe will require you to invest a lot of time in the kitchen, but not necessarily so. That is because Bhagyashree recently shared a quick recipe that you can make “when there is no time to prepare”. “This is what I make when I’ve to cook something in a hurry,” the actor said, demonstrating how to make paneer masala in a few simple steps.

This delicious paneer gravy recipe comes packed with the goodness of rich flavours and necessary proteins.

Ingredients

*Oil

*Jeera

*Onions (diced and crushed)

*Green chillis

*Ginger

*Garlic

*Red chilli powder

*Fennel seeds

*Paneer

*Milk

Method

*Heat some oil in a pan.

*Add jeera, diced onion, diced green chillis, crushed onions, ginger, garlic, red chilli powder and fennel seeds.

*Mix and sauté them well.

*Next, grind this mixture to make a thick paste.

*Add the mixture to a pan and add some milk to it.

*Add a few pieces of sautéed paneer cubes to the mixture and cook them well.

