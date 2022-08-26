Bhagyashree reveals why she prefers green chillies over red chilli powder

Spices and herbs not only add a distinct flavour to dishes, but they also come packed with umpteen health benefits. One such wonder ingredient is green chilli.

So, it was not surprising when actor and certified nutritionist Bhagyashree took to Instagram to share that she prefers green chillies over red chilli powder. Sharing the benefits of the same, she wrote: “So, for those who prefer spice like I do, feed up on the green ones, especially the homegrown ones like mine.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She added that green chillies are packed with vitamin C and full of antioxidants, and have a host of other benefits, too. “They are rich in betacarotene (a pigment found in plants that gives them their colour), which is good for the eyes and skin,” mentioned Bhagyashree.

Adding, Dr Rachna Agarwal, a nutritionist, said that this pigment is lost when green chilles are dried to make the red variety.

Bhagyashree further said that green chillies also have “capsaicin (used to help relieve a certain type of pain), dihydrocapsaicin (a type of capsaicinoid) that helps to regulate blood sugar, reduce the formation of a fatty deposit on artery walls, vitamin K that helps prevent blood clots, and also reduces the chances of cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

However, she added, that while red chillies also have almost similar benefits, they are rarely eaten raw, and “in powdered form, mixing and adulteration are common.” She said that “eating more red chillies can also cause gastric ulcers and heartburn.”

Agreed Dr Agarwal and said, “There is not much significant difference between green and red chillies but eating green chillies is healthier as they are mild as compared to the red powder and do not cause acidity.”

Advertisement

Also Read | | Bhagyashree loves eating this delicious winter fruit; shares the many healthy benefits

The expert added that that green chillies are fresh, rich in antioxidants, and help in “regulating the nerve function as they induce production of happy hormone endorphins.”

“Chillies add flavour to food and give satiety value,” Dr Agarwal told indianexpress.com. She also suggested that green chilli should be added to heavy meals as they trigger the secretion of gastric juices and aid digestion.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!