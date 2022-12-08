Bhagyashree is a foodie at heart; here’s proof

An actor, fitness enthusiast, and nutritionist, Bhagyashree dons many hats. Also, a quick glance at her Instagram feed is enough to prove her love for healthy eating and living. But did you know that the Maine Pyar Kiya actor is also a big foodie at heart? Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling for proof!
Also a travel aficionado, Bhagyashree had earlier taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of the variety of delicacies she indulged in when she visited Udaipur — these included kachori, sonth ki meethi chutney, thaali, and more.
The first picture in her #traveldiaries series included pyaaz ki kachori served with sautéed green chillies and a bowl of sweet chutney. In the next slide, she shared a glimpse of a Rajasthani thali that included a variety of dishes like rice, dal, salad, sabzi, lassi, sweets, and more. We could also see a plate of spring rolls.
“#traveldiaries #udaipur #thaali,” she captioned the story.
The actor also shared an adorable picture with her husband — donning a chef’s hat — as they fried kachoris on their vacation.
However, Bhagyashree hardly misses out on the healthy habits she swears by. In a separate post, she shared that her go-to healthy snack is makahans. “Its got fiber, which satiates your hunger and keeps you feeling full for long. It is great for weight-watchers, helps in keeping your insulin in check, and helps digestive juices to flowing well. Its got protein to give you energy,” she captioned the post.
The 53-year-old had, previously, also shared that she prefers green chillies over red chilli powder. Sharing the benefits of the same, she wrote: “So, for those who prefer spice like I do, feed up on the green ones, especially the homegrown ones like mine.”
