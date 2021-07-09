Food company launches plant-based chicken tenders

Beyond Meats has launched plant-based chicken tenders, and the internet cannot stop buzzing! The latest product has garnered a lot of attention, as it is their first new chicken product since 2019, a Reuters report states.

Per the report, the company had earlier tried to make plant-based chicken strips. That venture, however, did not take off and had to be discontinued. Since then, Beyond Meat has not had a faux-chicken product. Until now.

The Beyond Meat website states the proteins for their product comes from “pea, mung bean, faba bean and brown rice”. The fat in these plant-based meats is derived from “cocoa butter, coconut oil and expeller-pressed canola oil.” They claim to have used calcium, iron, salt and potassium chloride for minerals, and beet juice extract and apple extract for their flavour and colour.

For carbohydrates, the company used potato starch and methyl cellulose, a plant fiber derivative.

According to a CNBC report, the chicken tenders are to be sold in 400 restaurants in the US. The reports states the tenders would only be sold in restaurants for now, and no information has been given as to when these tenders will hit grocery store shelves.

The Reuters report said Beyond Meat claims to have a “scalable business model” and the price of these tenders will continue to go down as more and more restaurants start selling them.

According to their website, Beyond Meat also has plant-based meatballs, burger patties and sausages.

According to CNBC, “shares of Beyond have risen 12 per cent this year, giving it a market value of $8.85 billion, as of Wednesday’s close”.

Beyond Meat, known for its faux beef burger, brought back a plant-based chicken offering in its product portfolio to capitalize on the booming demand for meat alternatives https://t.co/X7OmkUPEDw pic.twitter.com/tFwneaQNnH — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

