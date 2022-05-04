Betel leaf rasam: Check out the health benefits and recipe here

May 4, 2022 3:00:50 pm
You may have tried different recipes of the tangily-delicious South Indian rasam, but we are sure you are yet to try betel or paan leaf rasam. Food blogger Sowmya Sridhar took to Instagram to share the recipe of the same, that can be made in a jiffy.
“Betel leaf or vethalai rasam is very medicinal and tastes good too. Helpful for cold/cough and digestion too. It increases your metabolism,” she captioned the post
Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients
4 – Betel leaves
2 – Tomatoes
Tamarind, small lemon size amount
10 – Garlic cloves
¾ tbsp – Cumin seeds
1 tbsp – Pepper
1 – Green chilly
2 – Dried red chillies
Few – Curry leaves
1 tsp – Hing/Asafoetida
1 tbsp – Mustard seeds
½ tsp – Fenugreek seeds
Salt to taste
Ghee for seasoning
Method
*Add betel leaves to a mixer along with cumin, pepper, dried red chillies, curry leaves, green chilly, and garlic cloves. Grind until a coarse texture is obtained.
*Next, add tomatoes and blend in with the mixture.
*In a wok, add ghee, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, asafoetida, and curry leaves. Let it splutter. Add tamarind water, and salt. Add betel leaves ground mixture. Let it boil until you see bubbles appearing.
Would you try?
