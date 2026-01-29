Beyond the tadka: Why mustard oil wins for Indian cooking

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 08:00 PM IST
oilType of oil for the heart
Choosing the right cooking oil is important for managing cholesterol and supporting heart health, especially in Indian homes where cooking often uses high heat and tempering. Dr Sukriti Bhalla, Senior Consultant & Unit Head (Unit-2), Cardiology at Aakash Healthcare, states that understanding how different oils affect the heart can help individuals make better choices for prevention.

How mustard, olive and groundnut oil affect cholesterol

Not all oils affect the body in the same way with respect to heart health. “Mustard oil is particularly beneficial because it is rich in monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce LDL or bad cholesterol while improving HDL levels,” explains Dr Bhalla.

Olive oil, especially extra virgin, is widely recognised for its heart benefits. “Olive oil contains monounsaturated fats along with antioxidants that prevent LDL oxidation, a key factor in atherosclerosis,” she adds.

Groundnut oil, while heart-friendly, offers a slightly narrower benefit profile. “It is high in monounsaturated fats and remains stable during cooking, but it lacks omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols that offer added anti-inflammatory protection,” Dr Bhalla notes.

Best oil for preventing heart disease

Indian cooking methods demand oils that can tolerate higher temperatures without breaking down. “For sautéing, tadka, and regular Indian cooking, mustard oil provides strong cardiovascular protection due to its favourable omega-3 to omega-6 balance and high smoke point,” says Dr Bhalla.

She cautions that while olive oil is excellent for heart health, “extra virgin olive oil is better suited for low-heat cooking or raw use, rather than deep or high-heat frying.” Groundnut oil, she adds, is a safer high-heat option but offers fewer protective compounds compared to mustard oil.

oil Types of oil for your heart

Is it better to rotate cooking oils?

Rather than relying on a single oil, rotation may be the healthiest approach. “Rotating between mustard, olive, and groundnut oil allows the body to benefit from different fatty acid profiles and antioxidants,” explains Dr Bhalla.

Story continues below this ad

She further adds, “This diversity helps prevent excess intake of one type of fat, supports better lipid balance, reduces chronic inflammation, and is associated with lower long-term cardiovascular risk.”

Dr Bhalla sums up saying, “A thoughtful combination of oils—used according to cooking method and portion size—offers the best protection for heart health. Balance and variety are key.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

