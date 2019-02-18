Top 5 places every momo lover should visit in Delhi

If you live in Delhi, chances are, you will have a go-to momo place in your colony. Almost every locality has a momo stall that plates out hot, steamy momos in no time, and tops it with a fiery red chilli garlic chutney, peppered with oregano and a dollop of mayonnaise.

While these can reduce your craving for momos, there are times when only the perfect plate can do the trick. From amazing aloo momos to tandoori and Afghani momos, we have rounded up top five places in Delhi you should try out at least once if you love these steamy dumplings.

Ama Thakali

Known for its delectable thalis, this small joint in Majnu Ka Tila also dishes out some mouth-watering momos. Ditching the plain flour variants, Ama Thakali serves Phaapar – a chicken momo made with buckwheat. Another must-try from their menu is their unique Jhol momos, served with a spicy Nepali sauce.

Lala’s Tandoor

This joint in Malviya Nagar serves delicious and generously sized Tandoori momos and Afghani momos. Open till late in the night, it is priced reasonably and has a very good version of hot, spicy and charred tandoori momos that makes for a perfect winter delight.

Wongdhen House

If you are someone who likes a plate of simple and good old classic momos, this is the place to be. A bite into their juicy pork momos or buff momos and a mouthful of their soup momos will leave you wanting for more. For vegetarians, they make some really nice fried vegetarian momos.

Pema’s

Pema’s in Malviya Nagar offers a variety of momos – in paneer, chicken, vegetarian and pork. Juicy, succulent and served piping hot, these momos do not pinch the pocket and can keep you warm on a cold winter evening.

Yeti

This Himalayan restaurant whips up sumptuous traditional Newari momos and aloo (potato) momos, with a side of sesame and chilli sauces.