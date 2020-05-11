Craving something sweet? How about some good old besan laddoo

There is no denying that a lot of us have given in to food cravings during the lockdown. While it is good to indulge once in a while, it can become an unhealthy habit that can lead to weight gain among issues, if not controlled. But what if we tell you there is a good-old desi sweet that one can keep handy to satiate the cravings in a healthy way.
That’s none other than besan laddoo.
High in folate or folic acid, which is important for iron production and rapid growth of red and white blood cells in the body, besan laddoo has various health benefits. It is also rich in complex carbohydrates and has a low glycemic index which can satiate and at the same time contain sweet cravings without piling on too many calories.
This is because the main ingredient, besan, according to various studies, adds protein and fibre to one’s diet and helps control cravings as they take longer to digest than carbohydrates. This also means that it keeps one fuller for longer. Besan is also rich in potassium, zinc, copper and vitamin B-6 and thiamine.
So here is a recipe by chef and author Maunika Gowardhan, who said, “Gram flour Laddoos with cardamom, pistachios and raisins. Was craving something sweet last night and I had a bag of besan/gram flour. Roasting besan in ghee is the ultimate goodness. Although it takes a while, I promise this recipe is totally worth it,” she said.
Ingredients
Makes 12 besan laddoos
75g – Unsalted butter or ghee
150g – Besan or gram flour
2tbsp – Semolina
100g – Caster sugar
1/2tsp – Cardamom powder
1tbsp – Chopped pistachios
1tbsp – Raisins
Method
*Heat ghee in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add besan and sooji and roast for 22-24 minutes while stirring continuously.
*Once it begins to change colour and comes together, turn off the heat. Cool for about five minutes and then add sugar and keep stirring until it dissolves. Add cardamom, nuts and raisins. Mix well. Roll into small round balls and serve when cool.
Some tips from us
*If the mixture is too dry, it will be difficult to make the ladoos; they might even crack. So, add some milk; it makes rickher in taste and fluffier in texture.
*Always store laddoos in air tight containers so they remain fresh for longer.
Would you like to try some?
