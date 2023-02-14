Kickstart your day with this sumptuous besan chilla toast recipe today

If you are tired of looking for interesting breakfast recipes, your search ends right here. That is because we have something special for you today — Besan Chilla Toast — which is a twist on the traditional besan chilla. It is an instant high-protein dish made using tons of vegetables – the true definition of a healthy lifestyle.

Listing some benefits of besan, Manish Sarna, head chef, Centre Point Hospitality, told indianexpress.com, “Besan is known to promote healthy bowel movements, lower blood pressure, enhance heart health, and have anticancer qualities.” However, he added that several investigations and tests have been conducted to show that after eating chickpeas, gas output is higher as compared to eating other pulses. “Therefore, gas generation may also result from besan-based goods,” he added.

Nonetheless, this Besan Chilla Toast recipe shared by Chef Meghna Kamdar on her Instagram is easy to make and barely takes any time.

Ingredients

*1 cup of besan

*2 cups of chopped coriander leaves, onions, carrots, tomatoes and green chillies.

*1 tsp of ajwain

*1 tsp of coriander powder

*1 tsp red chilli powder

*½ tsp of turmeric powder

*Salt as per taste

*Bread slices

Recipe

*Take 1 cup of besan.

*Add 2 cups of veggies (chopped coriander leaves, onion, carrots, tomatoes, green chillies).

*Put 1 tsp of ajwain, 1 tsp of coriander powder, 1 tsp of red chili powder and 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder in the mixture.

*Add some salt.

*Mix everything and add water to make batter. Using this batter, you can also make a chilla, if you don’t want to make toast.

*In a pan, take some oil.

*Dip bread slices in the chilla batter and cook on both sides.

*Apply mint coriander chutney and tomato ketchup on the slices.

*Shred some cheese and make the sandwich on the pan itself.

*Heat will ensure cheese melts and you get an excellent texture, replete with all those flavours and crunchy vegetables.

Would you like to treat your loved one’s to this special recipe today?

