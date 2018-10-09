From weight loss to healthy hair: Here’s why celery juice is a miracle drink

Celery juice is known to have multiple benefits. (Source: File Photo)

Mostly used as a garnish or an accompaniment to dishes, celery is a marshland plant in the family Apiaceae that has been cultivated as a vegetable since antiquity and is quite nutritious and healthy when taken as a whole. One of the most nutritious plant foods available, we can consume it as vegetable or prepare its juice to reap maximum benefits.

From detoxing your body to keeping your skin healthy, here are some benefits of drinking celery juice.

Lowers cholesterol and aids weight loss

Celery juice is an excellent natural remedy for lowering the cholesterol levels in our body. Being rich in a chemical compound named 3-n-butylphthalide that has positive effects on reducing the bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) in our bloodstream, it helps in lowering our overall cholesterol levels.

Helps in getting strong, healthy hair

Celery juice comprises a high amount of water and vitamin A. Both being great for our hair, it keeps our scalp hydrated and cures dandruff, and also nourishes the roots and strands. That apart, it also helps in hair growth and improving the texture of our hair.

Aids in weight loss

Celery also boosts the secretion of bile or steroid acids which is helpful in proper digestion. Being low in calories and full of fibres, it fills our stomach for long, prevents us from binge eating and aids in weight loss.

Keeps skin young and glowing

Celery juice is loaded with vitamin A, B, C, K, niacin and folate, which are essential for repairing skin damages and keeping our skin in good health. These vitamins also help in producing collagen which nourishes our skin.

Treats insomnia

If you are suffering from insomnia or sleep disorder, drink a glass of celery juice before hitting the sack. The magnesium as well as essential oil content of the juice provides a soothing effect and helps in improving the quality of our sleep.

Heals the gut

Celery acts as a natural laxative and helps in maintaining a good acid-base balance. Celery juice helps in soothing any inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract that may result from an unhealthy lifestyle and bad eating habits.

Will you include a glass of celery juice in your diet?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd