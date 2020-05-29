You must include aloo bukhara or plum in your summer diet; here’s why

Plum juice would be an apt beverage to battle the striking heat in the afternoon and the start of the evening. (Source: Pixabay) Plum juice would be an apt beverage to battle the striking heat in the afternoon and the start of the evening. (Source: Pixabay)

North India is undergoing a relentless heat-wave currently and it is necessary to stay hydrated during this weather. Fruits such as aloo bukhara or plum and its variants can be of immense benefit during such ongoing scenarios. It comprises potassium, vitamin C and has the potential to detoxify the body.

Plum is widely consumed as a dry fruit, especially during iftaar parties and when Muslims break their Ramzan fast in the evening. The reason could be its considerable water content, which helps in keeping the fast through the day.

Here are some other benefits too:

* More importantly, plum is a rich source of vitamin A too. It boasts of carotenoid zeaxanthin and improves one’s vision.

* It protects an individual from harmful ultraviolet rays. Additionally, aloo-bukhara aids in developing cardiovascular movements in the body.

* It possesses iron and that subsequently plays a part in the evolution of more red blood corpuscles. Thus, a person who consumes plum or its variants and dishes in a sizable quantity may be protected from blood deficiencies.

* It could therefore possibly be eaten by patients who have a lower blood pressure than usual.

* Due to the antioxidants that aloo-bukhara carries, the consumption could possibly be an anti-skin ageing element. It could filter out contagions and result in clearer skin.

* Lastly, plum juice would be an apt beverage to battle the striking heat in the afternoon and the start of the evening.

However, others needn’t assume that this fruit couldn’t come to their assistance. Aloo-Bukhara, as it is fondly referred to, could be mashed to create tangy, flavoursome chutney. Rich in aroma and delectable in taste, it could be served as a side-dish during full-fledged meals in the afternoon. Moreover, the plum-chutney could further be utilised as a supplement with various parathas, whether it is of aloo or gobhi.

Here’s how you can make Aloo-Bukhara chutney:

Will you try this dish?

