A sandwich without bread? Here is the healthy alternative people are using

Fitness enthusiasts are now trying bell pepper sandwich without bread. (Source: idaho.louisiana/Instagram)

With people taking to cooking at home instead of ordering in amid the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of new food trends have emerged in the past few months, from pizza cereals, froggy bread to island cake.

Among these trends is a kind of sandwich that recently went viral on social media, except it does not need bread. Food enthusiasts recently came up with what they claim to be a healthy version of the dish called bell pepper sandwich in which sliced bell pepper substitutes bread. Take a look:

How to make bell pepper sandwich

In this sandwich, you can use two slices of bell pepper or make an open sandwich with a single slice. The filling can contain meat, cheese, and vegetables of your choice.

Bell pepper sandwich is being deemed healthy as it is Keto-friendly — it omits carbohydrates present in the bread and replaces it with a vegetable. Some nutritionists have also pointed out how the sandwich is an easy way to cut down on calories. Some other experts, however, pointed out that the dish is nothing but a small salad. Fitness blogger Lucy Mountain, for instance, shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, “There isn’t anything inherently wrong with pepper, tomato, cheese and chicken. But combining them and calling them a bl**dy sandwich implies bread needs a substitute because it’s ‘bad’. And it is really really really not.”

A while ago, popular chef Gordon Ramsay also criticised the concept in a TikTok video. “No, that is not a low-carb sandwich…that is an idiot sandwich, right there,” he said, as quoted by businessinsider.in.

Read| This fluffy, colourful ‘cloud bread’ is the latest food trend; try the easy recipe

Would you like to try this sandwich?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd