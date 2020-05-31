Begin your week with these easy, gluten-free nutrient breakfast bombs

There’s nothing like starting your day with a hearty and healthy meal. (Photo: Getty) There’s nothing like starting your day with a hearty and healthy meal. (Photo: Getty)

If you really want to ace your quarantine fitness routine, you need to make sure you have your breakfast. It is hands down, the most important meal of the day not because it is the first, but because it helps you fight your daytime cravings and also keeps the blood sugar levels in control. It also increases sharpness and productivity. A healthy breakfast can brighten up dull days like nothing else, and if you are looking for a healthy option, try your hands at these vegan gluten-free nutrient bombs.

These vegan fudge brownies don’t need baking; check out the recipe here

3 plant-based kinds of milk you can try making at home

*In a bowl, take half a cup of oats and a half cup of oats flour. To this add your choices of dry fruits; you can go for dried blueberries or cranberries (these can be easily bought online).

*Give it a mix and add pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds. You can opt for flax seeds, too. Mix it all together and add 2 mashed bananas and a tablespoon of honey.

*Mix it all together until you can mold them into little balls. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and 3 tablespoons of almond milk.

*Mix it all together and make little balls, flatten them and place them on the oven tray.

*Make sure you have lined the tray with parchment paper. Then place it in the oven for 25 minutes at 120-degree Celsius.

*Drizzle your favourite maple syrup or just honey and enjoy!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd