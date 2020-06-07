Begin your week with honey garlic toast; check out the recipe here

Add this yummy toast to your hearty breakfast and make it come alive. (Photo: Getty) Add this yummy toast to your hearty breakfast and make it come alive. (Photo: Getty)

We are sure you will agree when we say that toast is a part of the breakfast almost everyone consumes. They provide you with your dosage of carbohydrates, proteins and fibre. However, just having toast for your breakfast will not help, you need to add a side of egg or milk or even cereal. If you are looking for a yummy toast option and are bored with the usual French toast, you are in the right place. Check out the recipe below.

Don’t throw away stale bread; here’s a trick to make it fresh

3 plant-based kinds of milk you can try making at home

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp garlic (finely chopped)

1 tbsp honey

Bread

Mozzarella cheese

Steps

*In a bowl mix 2 tablespoons of butter along with a tablespoon each of finely chopped garlic and honey. Mix it well and apply it on both sides of the bread.

*Stack at least two slices of bread on top of each other and then place a flat pan on medium heat.

*Put some butter and melt it on the pan, place the stack of pans and toast it until slightly golden brown.

*Cut the bread into 3 pieces and sprinkle it with shredded mozzarella cheese.

*Enjoy it with a side of smoked bacon, sausages or scrambled eggs with a glass of fresh juice.

Enjoy these easy, gluten-free nutrient breakfast bombs today; here’s the recipe

We hope you have a hearty meal!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd