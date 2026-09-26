Before you buy baingan, press it: How to spot fresh brinjal at the market

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Ever picked up a baingan at the market, given it a quick look and wondered, “Is this actually fresh?” A few easy checks can help you tell whether the vegetable is firm and fresh or already past its prime.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Himanshi Sharma, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, shares simple ways to pick the right brinjal, from the press test to checking its skin and stem.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
One of the simplest ways to check a brinjal is to press it gently. But what exactly should you feel?
“A fresh and good-quality brinjal should feel firm but not rock hard when gently pressed,” Sharma reveals. “The flesh should offer slight resistance and quickly return to its original shape.”
That little bounce-back is a useful sign that the vegetable is still fresh and has retained its natural moisture.
On the other hand, “If the brinjal feels overly soft, mushy, or spongy, it may be overripe or beginning to spoil.”
“If you gently press a brinjal and the skin remains indented instead of bouncing back, it is usually a sign that the vegetable is no longer very fresh,” the nutritionist confirms.
As she explains, this happens as the brinjal loses moisture and firmness. Such a vegetable may have softer flesh, a less pleasant texture and a shorter shelf life.
So, at the market, look for a baingan that feels firm and springs back when gently pressed, rather than one that stays squished.
The skin can also give you clues about what is happening inside.
“The skin of a fresh brinjal should look smooth, shiny, and brightly coloured, whether it is purple, green, white, or striped, depending on the variety,” Sharma says. It should feel “tight and slightly glossy, not rough, shrivelled, or dull.”
She recommends avoiding brinjals with “cuts, bruises, cracks, holes, or discoloured patches”.
And don’t forget to check the stem. “The stem is one of the easiest ways to judge a brinjal’s freshness.”
A good one should have “a bright green, firm, and healthy-looking stem and cap”. These parts should also look moist rather than dried out.
“If the stem appears brown, shrivelled, brittle, or dry, it may indicate that the brinjal has been harvested long ago and has lost freshness.”
So don’t just admire the baingan’s glossy body. Flip it over and check the top, too.
Not always. If you want softer flesh and fewer seeds, size matters. “Smaller to medium-sized brinjals are often softer and contain fewer seeds than very large ones,” Sharma tells indianexpress.com.
Large, oversized brinjals are more likely to be overripe and can contain more seeds. “When cut open, old brinjals often contain dark or brownish seeds and spongy flesh.”
These are also characteristics that “can sometimes contribute to a slightly bitter taste”.
So don’t assume bigger means better. Sharma says choosing “medium-sized, firm brinjals with smooth, shiny skin generally increases the chances of getting tender flesh, fewer seeds, and a milder flavour.”
A wrinkly baingan may not be the best bet. “Wrinkles, brown spots, and dull skin are often warning signs that a brinjal is ageing and may be past its best quality.”
“Wrinkled skin suggests moisture loss, while brown spots can indicate bruising, damage, or early spoilage.”
Fresh brinjals naturally have a bright, glossy appearance. As they age, “the skin becomes dull and less appealing”.
Minor blemishes don’t necessarily mean the vegetable is unsafe, but these brinjals may have inferior texture and flavour compared with fresher produce.
Some signs mean it’s better not to take a chance.
“Avoid brinjals that have soft or mushy areas, deep cuts, cracks, mould growth, insect holes, leaking fluid, or a foul smell,” Sharma advises. These are strong indicators of spoilage and poor quality.
“Excessive wrinkling, severe discoloration, black patches, and a completely dry stem also suggest that the vegetable is old and no longer fresh.”
Her simple rule for the market? “Always select firm, clean, brightly coloured brinjals with a fresh green stem for the best quality.”
So next time you’re standing in front of a pile of baingans, don’t pick one based on colour alone. Press it, inspect the skin, check the stem and think twice before choosing the biggest one.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.