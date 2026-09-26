Before you buy baingan, press it: How to spot fresh brinjal at the market

How to choose the perfect baingan at sabzi mandi (Freepik image)

Ever picked up a baingan at the market, given it a quick look and wondered, “Is this actually fresh?” A few easy checks can help you tell whether the vegetable is firm and fresh or already past its prime.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Himanshi Sharma, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, shares simple ways to pick the right brinjal, from the press test to checking its skin and stem.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Give your baingan a gentle press

One of the simplest ways to check a brinjal is to press it gently. But what exactly should you feel?