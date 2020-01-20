Follow Us:
Monday, January 20, 2020

Looking for a healthy snack this morning? Try some Beetroot Tikki from Twinkle Khanna’s dabba

If you were thinking healthy eating isn't for you, give this easy-to-make recipe a try.

Published: January 20, 2020
Show us #WhatsInYourDabba like Twinkle Khanna.

Much has been said and written about how fitness is not just a part of one’s life, but is a lifestyle in itself that includes a whole gamut of things — what one eats, when they rest, workout and everything in between. And if you have been thinking of adapting a healthy lifestyle, there is no better time than now to start. Since food plays an essential role in one’s health and well-being, here is a super healthy recipe from actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s dabba.

As part of her recently started #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, she shared a delectable recipe of Beetroot Tikkis.

Here’s what she mentioned in a post on Instagram. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram

Recipe Corner Wash and grate the beetroot,then sauté in a pan until the water dries out. Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot. Add a little oil and mix gently. Then make tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

“I may occasionally be a ‘VADA PAV-ERED’ girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis!” she said.

Here’s a recipe she shared.

Ingredients

Beetroot
Paneer
Chat masala
Salt to taste
Jeera
Coriander powder
Bread crumbs
Oil for mixing and shallow frying

Method

*Wash and grate the beetroot. Then sauté in a pan until the water dries out.
*Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot.
*Add a little oil and mix gently.
*Then make tikki out of it.
*Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.

Can your tikkis be healthy?

While most of us love our aloo tikkis, why not give it a healthy twist by replacing the potato stuffing with something more nutritious for a power-packed snack that can also help you keep fuller for longer. So instead of opting for starch-high foods like potatoes, opt for vegetables like beetroot, carrot or even a mix of various veggies. The key to also make a healthy snack lies in the amount of oil used. Instead of deep-frying, shallow frying in small quantities helps prevent the loss of nutrients. Shallow frying also helps bring out flavours to food with a change in texture.

