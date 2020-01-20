Looking for a healthy snack this morning? Try some Beetroot Tikki from Twinkle Khanna’s dabba

Much has been said and written about how fitness is not just a part of one’s life, but is a lifestyle in itself that includes a whole gamut of things — what one eats, when they rest, workout and everything in between. And if you have been thinking of adapting a healthy lifestyle, there is no better time than now to start. Since food plays an essential role in one’s health and well-being, here is a super healthy recipe from actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s dabba.
As part of her recently started #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, she shared a delectable recipe of Beetroot Tikkis.
Here’s what she mentioned in a post on Instagram. Take a look.
I may occasionally be a 'VADA PAV-ERED' girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis!
Ingredients
Beetroot
Paneer
Chat masala
Salt to taste
Jeera
Coriander powder
Bread crumbs
Oil for mixing and shallow frying
Method
*Wash and grate the beetroot. Then sauté in a pan until the water dries out.
*Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot.
*Add a little oil and mix gently.
*Then make tikki out of it.
*Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.
Can your tikkis be healthy?
While most of us love our aloo tikkis, why not give it a healthy twist by replacing the potato stuffing with something more nutritious for a power-packed snack that can also help you keep fuller for longer. So instead of opting for starch-high foods like potatoes, opt for vegetables like beetroot, carrot or even a mix of various veggies. The key to also make a healthy snack lies in the amount of oil used. Instead of deep-frying, shallow frying in small quantities helps prevent the loss of nutrients. Shallow frying also helps bring out flavours to food with a change in texture.
