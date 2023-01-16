scorecardresearch
Tonight, add a colourful twist to your curd rice — here’s how

"Per serving, approximately 450 calories," said Mohita Mascarenhas, a nutritionist, shared

beetroot curd riceWould you try this easy recipe? (Source: Mohita/Instagram)

If you are bored of regular curd rice, here’s a delicious twist to not only make it more nutritious but colourful, too! Tempted already? Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas took to Instagram to share a recipe with the magic of beetroot.

“Here’s a twist on the traditional curd rice recipe. I call it beetroot curd rice. Incredibly tasty and easy to make with leftover rice. It’s rich in probiotics, protein, vitamins A, and C, calcium, iron and phytonutrients,” said Mascarenhas.

Here’s how you can make the dish for two

Ingredients

1.5 cups – Cooked white rice
2 cups – Curd, whisked
1 – Large cucumber, grated
1 – Medium beetroot, steamed and grated
3 tbsp – Milk
1 – Small green chilli, finely chopped
½ cup – Coriander leaves
Seeds of ½ a medium pomegranate
Salt to taste

For the tempering

2 tsp – Ghee
1 tsp – Mustard seeds
1 tsp – Ginger, grated
2 tsp – Urad dal (optional)
2 – Whole dried chillies, broken
¼ tsp – Asafoetida
10 – Curry leaves

Method

*In a large bowl, add rice, curd, cucumber, beetroot, milk, coriander leaves and salt. Mix in half of the pomegranate seeds.
*For the tempering, heat oil in a small pan and add mustard seeds. When the seeds crackle, add urad dal, chillies, asafoetida, and curry leaves.
*Add this tempering to the bowl and mix well. Garnish with the remaining pomegranate seeds. Refrigerate for an an hour and serve chilled. Enjoy!

“Per serving approximately 450 calories,” said Mascarenhas.

Note: If you don’t like beetroot, replace it with a carrot, said Mascarenhas.

