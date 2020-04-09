Craving a brownie? Bake one with this easy recipe

Some days can feel monotonous and tiresome, so why not try to whip up something quick which is sure to add some sweetness to your dull day? And what better than a simple brownie? But we like everything with a twist, so we suggest you also add some to this recipe. Ditch the traditional brownie for the sumptuous beetroot brownie. In case you are wondering how, we recommend you take a look at former VJ-turned-chef Maria Goretti‘s Instagram post that had us hooked.
Chocolate-Beetroot Brownie.. I always just go back to what makes my insides feel yummm.. Regardless … My “go-to” has always been chocolate .. And so I woke up thinking about different ways , I like devouring chocolate (pies, tarts, sauces, cookies, fondue etc etc ) Since it’s been really long ,since I saw it’s lovely yummy face .. Here it is .. This beautiful simple chocolate brownie, that has beetroot inside.. Why … Because it’s blushing , about wonderful things … And waiting for you to have a bite .. So that you know what love should taste like … It cannot ever be just blahhh… It needs to be like this brownie batter, with that extra something inside it .. That’s what makes it special … Right na ? . With this recipe , I know you won’t be able to stop at just one bite .. . P.S. Zene has started doing funky things to her nails . Method in the highlights on my Insta homepage. And ingredient info also in the highlights that lead to “The Maria Goretti Corner” my YouTube channel . . #happinessdiaries #21days #unwindwithmaria #chocolatebrownie #nofilter
While sharing how the lockdown has given us much time to think and explore new things, Maria gave out the Beetroot Brownie recipe in a series of video highlights.
Here is the recipe.
Ingredients
1 no – Beetroot
2 no – Eggs
1tsp – Vanilla essence
1 cup – Butter
2tbsp – Cocoa powder
1 cup – Flour
Caster sugar
Chocolate chips
Method
*Take a few chocolate chips in a bowl. Melt it with butter which has been kept at room temperature.
*Add some caster sugar in another bowl and break two eggs into it. Whisk the mixture until it gets pale. Pour the melted butter and chocolate mixture into the batter. Add cocoa powder and vanilla essence.
*Grate beetroot into the mixture. It adds moistness to the cake, mentioned Maria. The mixture will now be red. Add flour into the brownie batter by sieving it. Mix the flour with the batter; ensure there are no lumps. Put the mixture in a cake pan.
*Put the cake pan into the oven and bake the brownie. The end result is yum.
