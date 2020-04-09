Craving a brownie? Bake one with this easy recipe

If you have been craving for something chocolaty, you must try this brownie. (Photo: Maria Goretti/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) If you have been craving for something chocolaty, you must try this brownie. (Photo: Maria Goretti/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Some days can feel monotonous and tiresome, so why not try to whip up something quick which is sure to add some sweetness to your dull day? And what better than a simple brownie? But we like everything with a twist, so we suggest you also add some to this recipe. Ditch the traditional brownie for the sumptuous beetroot brownie. In case you are wondering how, we recommend you take a look at former VJ-turned-chef Maria Goretti‘s Instagram post that had us hooked.

While sharing how the lockdown has given us much time to think and explore new things, Maria gave out the Beetroot Brownie recipe in a series of video highlights.

Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

1 no – Beetroot

2 no – Eggs

1tsp – Vanilla essence

1 cup – Butter

2tbsp – Cocoa powder

1 cup – Flour

Caster sugar

Chocolate chips

Method

*Take a few chocolate chips in a bowl. Melt it with butter which has been kept at room temperature.

*Add some caster sugar in another bowl and break two eggs into it. Whisk the mixture until it gets pale. Pour the melted butter and chocolate mixture into the batter. Add cocoa powder and vanilla essence.

*Grate beetroot into the mixture. It adds moistness to the cake, mentioned Maria. The mixture will now be red. Add flour into the brownie batter by sieving it. Mix the flour with the batter; ensure there are no lumps. Put the mixture in a cake pan.

*Put the cake pan into the oven and bake the brownie. The end result is yum.

Brownie, anyone?

