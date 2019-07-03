Beat the heat with these easy sattu recipes

A great source of protein, sattu has been a staple in many states across the country including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Consisting of a mixture of ground pulses and cereals, sattu powder is used in various ways to prepare drinks and dishes like parantha, sharbat, and even litti.

Due to its high fiber content, sattu is considered to be beneficial for people with diabetes and blood pressure. Additionally, its low glycemic index along with its cooling properties make sattu a perfect summer food. Health experts also suggest sattu if you are suffering from gas, acidity and constipation. The wholesome meal is beneficial for all age groups.

Here are some quick recipes you must try.

Sattu sharbat or instant energy drink

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Sattu

3 tbsp – Sugar

Salt – To taste

1 no – Lemon

2 glasses – Water

Method

*Take a tablespoon of sattu and one-and-a-half tablespoons of sugar in a glass.

*Make a smooth paste first, adding a little water, to avoid lumps.

*Now, fill the glass with chilled water, add salt and the juice of half a lemon. Your sattu sharbat is ready.

Note: It’s a very healthy drink and you should have it before going out in the sun. Regular consumption of sattu is believed to protect you from heatstroke. Adding a dash of mint leaves will make it even cooler. You can use more sattu if you want it thicker and adjust the quantity of sugar accordingly. Diabetics can consider using only salt. In fact, many roadside vendors serve the salty variety with finely chopped onions and chaat masala.

Sattu parantha

Ingredients

For the dough

2 cups – Whole wheat flour

1/2 cups – Maida

2 tbsp – Oil/ghee

Salt – To taste

For the stuffing

5 tbsp – Sattu

1 no – Chopped onion

1 tbsp – Chopped coriander leaves

2-3 no – Green chillies

2 tsp – Amchur (dried mango powder)

1/2 tsp – Chilli powder

1/2 tsp – Sugar

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Ghee/oil

Method

*Sieve the flours with the salt.

*Add the oil/ghee and mix well.

*Add some water, enough to make a semi-soft dough.

*Knead the dough well and keep aside. Now mix all the ingredients for the stuffing and keep aside.

*Divide the dough into 10-12 portions. Roll out one portion into a small circle.

*Put one spoon of the prepared filling in the centre of the circle.

*Pull up all the sides and bring them to the centre and seal tightly. Now roll out the paratha with the help of a little dry flour.

*Fry the paratha on a griddle, using a little oil/ghee, until both sides are golden brown. Repeat the process with the rest of the portions. Serve hot with coriander/mint chutney or curd.

Litti

Ingredients

For the dough

2 cups – Whole wheat flour

1/4 cup – Ghee

Salt – To taste

For the filling

1 cup – Sattu

1 no – Chopped onion

2 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

A pinch – Asafoetida

1 tbsp – Chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp – Amchur (dried mango powder)

1/2 tsp – Garam masala

1/2 tsp – Chilli powder

Salt – To taste

Method

*Pre-heat oven to 200 degree celsius.

*Mix the flour, salt, ghee and water to make a stiff dough.

*Keep it aside (covered) for half an hour.

*Mix all the ingredients for the stuffing and keep aside.

*Now make about 15 smooth balls from the dough. Take one of them and roll it out into a thick circle.

*Place the filling in the centre and pull up the edges together and seal it. Use a little water around the edges to ensure they stick. Smoothen the ball by rolling it between your palms.

*Repeat the process with the rest of the balls and bake them in the pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.

*Now lower the oven temperature to 100 degrees. Once the crust turns brown, switch off the oven.

*Pour ghee on top of the littis and serve hot.

Note: Litti tastes best with chokha, usually made with mashed potatoes or roasted brinjals. Chokha can be made in different ways. The easiest way is to mash boiled potatoes and mix in some chopped onions, ginger, green chillies and salt. You can also cook the mixture a little in ghee. If you don’t like potatoes, use roasted brinjal instead. While litti is traditionally made in coal oven/tandoor, you can also fry them in oil/ghee, though it will be less healthy in that case.

(With inputs from Sanghamitra Majumdar)